Callum Hendry hat-trick fires Salford to victory at Tranmere

Callum Hendry’s second-half hat-trick was enough to give Salford a 4-3 win at Tranmere in Sky Bet League Two.

The visitors twice fought back from a goal down before Hendry took over in the second period to give the Ammies the victory.

Connor Jennings opened the scoring for Tranmere after six minutes, slipping between two defenders and head Lee O’Connor’s cross past Alex Cairns.

Salford fought back and netted a deserved equaliser through Matt Smith. Liam Shepherd sent Luke Bolton to the byline and when his pullback found Smith, who had hit the post with a towering header six minutes earlier, he made no mistake with a clinical first-time finish.

Two minutes later, Kristian Dennis restored Tranmere’s lead. Salford failed to deal with Jake Leake’s long throw that Luke Norris flicked on and Dennis’ shot on the turn cannoned in off the post.

Hendry’s leveller came with less than a minute of the second half played when he collected a pass from Smith and ran at the defence before finishing coolly.

He struck again midway through the second half, firing in as the Rovers defence failed to deal with a ball in their own box.

Tranmere tried to hit back but Cairns saved twice from Dennis and Ryan Watson. And, moments after Salford’s Matt Lund hit the post, Hendry completed his treble with another well-placed strike.

There was still time for Charlie Jolley to make it 4-3 but Salford held on for the three points.