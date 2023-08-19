Callum Hendry hat-trick fires Salford to victory at Tranmere

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Callum Hendry hat-trick fires Salford to victory at Tranmere

By Press Association
Callum Hendry’s hat-trick was decisive for Salford (PA)
Callum Hendry’s second-half hat-trick was enough to give Salford a 4-3 win at Tranmere in Sky Bet League Two.

The visitors twice fought back from a goal down before Hendry took over in the second period to give the Ammies the victory.

Connor Jennings opened the scoring for Tranmere after six minutes, slipping between two defenders and head Lee O’Connor’s cross past Alex Cairns.

Salford fought back and netted a deserved equaliser through Matt Smith. Liam Shepherd sent Luke Bolton to the byline and when his pullback found Smith, who had hit the post with a towering header six minutes earlier, he made no mistake with a clinical first-time finish.

Two minutes later, Kristian Dennis restored Tranmere’s lead. Salford failed to deal with Jake Leake’s long throw that Luke Norris flicked on and Dennis’ shot on the turn cannoned in off the post.

Hendry’s leveller came with less than a minute of the second half played when he collected a pass from Smith and ran at the defence before finishing coolly.

He struck again midway through the second half, firing in as the Rovers defence failed to deal with a ball in their own box.

Tranmere tried to hit back but Cairns saved twice from Dennis and Ryan Watson. And, moments after Salford’s Matt Lund hit the post, Hendry completed his treble with another well-placed strike.

There was still time for Charlie Jolley to make it 4-3 but Salford held on for the three points.