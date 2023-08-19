Pierre Fonkeu strike rescues draw for Oxford City at Halifax

Pierre Fonkeu’s second-half strike sealed Oxford City’s first National League point after a 1-1 draw with Halifax at The Shay.

Fonkeu converted Josh Parker’s cross in the 54th minute to snap a three-game losing streak for Ross Jenkins’ newly promoted side.

The hosts had the better of the opening period with Adam Senior coming close and Jamie Cook striking the post shortly before the half-hour mark.

Rob Harker grabbed the opener after 32 minutes when he went clear through on goal and held his nerve to slot the ball past visiting keeper Chris Haigh.

Reece Fleet went close for Halifax at the start of the second half before Fonkeu’s effort levelled for Oxford and the hosts went in search of a late winner to no avail.