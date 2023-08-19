Hartlepool enjoy fine away win at Southend

Charlie Seaman scored the winner as Hartlepool secured a 3-2 victory over Southend at Roots Hall.

Jack Bridge provided the hosts with an early lead, opening the scoring just four minutes in.

Tom Crawford cancelled out the Shrimpers’ lead, putting Hartlepool level in the 27th minute.

Southend restored their advantage courtesy of Gus Scott-Morriss after 52 minutes before Pools substitute Joe Grey equalised for the visitors five minutes later.

Pools sealed all three points after Seaman’s strike with 17 minutes remaining handed them the lead for the first time.