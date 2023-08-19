Jack Nolan leaves it late as 10-man Accrington beat Harrogate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Jack Nolan leaves it late as 10-man Accrington beat Harrogate

By Press Association
Accrington Stanley’s Jack Nolan (Mike Egerton/PA)
Accrington Stanley’s Jack Nolan (Mike Egerton/PA)

Jack Nolan fired home an added-time winner for 10-man Accrington as they celebrated a 2-1 victory over Harrogate.

Stanley dominated the chances in the first half with Tommy Leigh firing wide, Jay Rich-Baghuelou heading just over and Shaun Whalley skying an effort in the six-yard box.

The Reds took the lead on 28 minutes when they were awarded a free-kick following a foul on Whalley and Sean McConville found the top corner from 25 yards.

Harrogate almost equalised in the first half with goalkeeper Toby Savin denying Luke Armstrong from close range.

After the break, Harrogate keeper Mark Oxley denied Whalley twice and Josh Andrews in quick succession as Stanley looked for a second.

But then Stanley defender Seb Quirk saw red on 82 minutes for two yellow cards and, from the resulting free-kick into the area, Luke Armstrong’s header was turned into the net by Warren Burrell.

Whalley’s overhead kick rattled the post before, in the eighth minute of added time, Nolan rifled home a 30-yard free-kick.