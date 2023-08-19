AFC Wimbledon keep run going with win at rivals Sutton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
AFC Wimbledon keep run going with win at rivals Sutton

By Press Association
Harry Pell scored with his first touch (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Harry Pell scored with his first touch (Zac Goodwin/PA)

AFC Wimbledon scored three second-half goals to extend their promising unbeaten record in League Two with a 3-0 away win over derby rivals Sutton.

Goals from Ryan Johnson, Harry Pell and James Tilley did the damage as the visitors made it two wins and two draws from their opening four league games.

Despite playing into the strong breeze it was Wimbledon who made the better start and Sutton goalkeeper Jack Rose made a good stop with his legs to deny Tilley.

Sutton’s only half chance of the period came when Wimbledon cleared from inside their six-yard box after Josh Coley had knocked back a deep free-kick.

The home side were much brighter after the interval and came close when Coley hit a post after goalkeeper Alex Bass had pawed away Rob Milsom’s cross.

Wimbledon regained the initiative as Tilley hit the crossbar and Ali Al-Hamadi’s follow up also came back off the bar.

But it was a short-lived reprieve for Sutton as moments later Tilley’s free-kick was headed in by Johnson.

Bass denied United an equaliser with a fine save from Ben Goodliffe’s header.

And substitute Pell headed home from an 80th-minute corner with his first touch before Tilley rounded off the scoring with four minutes left.