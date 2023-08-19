Port Vale end winless run on the road with late clincher at Charlton

Port Vale celebrated their first League One away win since January 1 as Funso Ojo’s 87th-minute goal settled an end-to-end 3-2 win over Charlton.

Summer signing Alfie May opened his goal account for Charlton in the 10th minute. The striker rifled his penalty home after referee Sunny Singh Gill ruled that keeper Connor Ripley had impeded Daniel Kanu.

Alex Iacovitti cleared a Corey Blackett-Taylor shot off his goal line as the home team dominated the opening quarter.

But Vale produced a quickfire double in the early stages of the second half.

First James Wilson headed Ethan Chislett’s excellent free-kick beyond Ashley Maynard-Brewer then moments later, Charlton’s defence crumbled and Chislett went through to emphatically finish.

The Addicks levelled in the 71st minute, Daniel Kanu producing a deft header from Blackett-Taylor’s cross for his second goal of the week.

Ojo ensured Vale ended a 12-game winless league run on the road with a late clincher. Maynard-Brewer bravely saved at the feet of substitute Josh Thomas but he was able to guide the loose ball back across for a simple tap-in.