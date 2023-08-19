Brilliant Zak Brunt brace fires Barnet to top of National League with Woking win

Zak Brunt’s brilliant double sent Barnet to the top of the National League after a 2-0 win over Woking at The Hive.

Brunt fired a 15th-minute opener from the edge of the box and lashed a superb second from long range early in the second half to stretch the Bees’ unbeaten start to four games.

Barnet were on top from the off and after Brunt put them ahead Nicke Kabamba came close to adding a second when he saw his shot cleared off the line.

Woking responded through Rhys Browne who hit the bar on the half-hour and Brunt also hit the woodwork before his superb curling strike from distance extended Barnet’s lead.

Woking kept pressing and came close to reducing the deficit in the late stages when Scott Cuthbert fired his effort against the bar.