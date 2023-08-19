Max Crocombe heroics earn Burton point at Wycombe

Wycombe were frustrated by the performance of Burton goalkeeper Max Crocombe as they were held to a 0-0 draw at Adams Park.

Crocombe’s heroics between the posts helped earn the Brewers their first point of the season in League One and deny the Chairboys what they felt would have been a deserved second win of the week.

Sam Vokes almost struck a stunning opening goal for Wycombe after 16 minutes when his volley from Kane Vincent-Young’s pass was brilliantly tipped away by Crocombe.

It was the closest either team came in a first half that tailed off but Burton’s Mason Bennett almost broke the deadlock eight minutes after the restart when he drew a good save from Max Stryjek.

Dale Taylor, on loan at the Brewers last season, then almost struck for the second game running for the Chairboys but a strong arm by Crocombe kept out his effort.

The New Zealand stopper then denied substitute Brandon Hanlan from point-blank range, although unbeknown to him the offside flag had been raised.