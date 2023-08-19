Ian Henderson and Kairo Mitchell on target as Rochdale defeat Eastleigh

Ian Henderson continued his strong start to the season with another goal as Rochdale claimed a 2-0 National League victory at home to Eastleigh.

Fans favourite Henderson – on his second stint at Spotland – opened the scoring for Dale just nine minutes in for his second goal of the campaign.

Former Eastleigh loaneee Kairo Mitchell doubled their advantage against his old side on the brink of half-time after nailing a shot from 30 yards.

As chances continued, Dale came agonisingly close to making it three, as they struck the post in the 59th minute.

Chances came for the Spitfires, but they failed to score and – as a a result – they dropped down to 19th as the hosts were propelled into 11th.