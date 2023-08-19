Nigel Clough left wondering what could have been after Grimsby draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nigel Clough left wondering what could have been after Grimsby draw

By Press Association
Nigel Clough felt Mansfield could have won (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Nigel Clough reckons his Mansfield side did more than enough to pick up all three points from their League Two meeting with Grimsby at Blundell Park.

Goals from in-form Grimsby winger Abo Eisa and Mansfield substitute Rhys Oates bookmarked that 1-1 draw as Clough’s men remain unbeaten this season.

Further chances were few and far between as the two teams cancelled each other out in what was a hard-fought 90 minutes.

Mansfield manager Clough said: “It was another one we should have won. We had enough chances throughout the game, even though we didn’t start well, maybe for the first half-an-hour or so.

“Grimsby got a huge lift from their goal, but we settled after that.

“It was the second goal of the season contender scored against us in four days, so they’re flying in against us at this moment in time.

“At the other end, we have hit the crossbar, hit the post and missed a one-on-one. We had enough situations and chances to win.

“I was pleased with the reaction [after Grimsby scored], but I thought that we had controlled the game and created enough good situations.”

Grimsby manager Paul Hurst added: “I have mixed feelings with the point.

“Mansfield showed, once again, they are a very good side, and it would have been harsh on them to leave with nothing.

“When you look at the goal we conceded, there’s frustration.

“I was frustrated with some other things, because I’m looking for the players to be brighter and see situations before they happen.

“We’ve got to see an improvement with that and there were one or two situations during the second half that were ridiculous from us.

“At those times we’ve got to set up better, we’re asking for players to take on that responsibility for basic things.

“It doesn’t matter what else is going on in the match, if you present those chances, more often than not you’ll get punished.”

It was a perfect start for Grimsby as they went in front after six minutes when Eisa picked up a loose ball and fired into the top corner with his right foot from 25 yards for his third goal in two matches.

Harry Clifton blazed one attempt over as Grimsby pushed and probed for a second, but at that stage it was Mansfield who looked more likely to score with Davis Keillor-Dunn twice setting his sights from distance.

Keillor-Dunn passed up a golden opportunity to restore parity shortly after half-time when he went clean through with Grimsby goalkeeper Jake Eastwood and, somehow, fluffed his lines inside the six-yard box.

Mansfield did eventually get back on terms, though, when Oates rounded Eastwood before routinely slotting home from close-range.