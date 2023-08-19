Nigel Clough left wondering what could have been after Grimsby draw

Nigel Clough reckons his Mansfield side did more than enough to pick up all three points from their League Two meeting with Grimsby at Blundell Park.

Goals from in-form Grimsby winger Abo Eisa and Mansfield substitute Rhys Oates bookmarked that 1-1 draw as Clough’s men remain unbeaten this season.

Further chances were few and far between as the two teams cancelled each other out in what was a hard-fought 90 minutes.

Mansfield manager Clough said: “It was another one we should have won. We had enough chances throughout the game, even though we didn’t start well, maybe for the first half-an-hour or so.

“Grimsby got a huge lift from their goal, but we settled after that.

“It was the second goal of the season contender scored against us in four days, so they’re flying in against us at this moment in time.

“At the other end, we have hit the crossbar, hit the post and missed a one-on-one. We had enough situations and chances to win.

“I was pleased with the reaction [after Grimsby scored], but I thought that we had controlled the game and created enough good situations.”

Grimsby manager Paul Hurst added: “I have mixed feelings with the point.

“Mansfield showed, once again, they are a very good side, and it would have been harsh on them to leave with nothing.

“When you look at the goal we conceded, there’s frustration.

“I was frustrated with some other things, because I’m looking for the players to be brighter and see situations before they happen.

“We’ve got to see an improvement with that and there were one or two situations during the second half that were ridiculous from us.

“At those times we’ve got to set up better, we’re asking for players to take on that responsibility for basic things.

“It doesn’t matter what else is going on in the match, if you present those chances, more often than not you’ll get punished.”

It was a perfect start for Grimsby as they went in front after six minutes when Eisa picked up a loose ball and fired into the top corner with his right foot from 25 yards for his third goal in two matches.

Harry Clifton blazed one attempt over as Grimsby pushed and probed for a second, but at that stage it was Mansfield who looked more likely to score with Davis Keillor-Dunn twice setting his sights from distance.

Keillor-Dunn passed up a golden opportunity to restore parity shortly after half-time when he went clean through with Grimsby goalkeeper Jake Eastwood and, somehow, fluffed his lines inside the six-yard box.

Mansfield did eventually get back on terms, though, when Oates rounded Eastwood before routinely slotting home from close-range.