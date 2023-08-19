Hamilton keep winning start going with comfortable victory over Edinburgh City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Hamilton keep winning start going with comfortable victory over Edinburgh City

By Press Association
Hamilton made it three wins from three in Scottish League One (Jane Barlow/PA)
Hamilton made it three wins from three in Scottish League One (Jane Barlow/PA)

Hamilton extended their winning start to three matches in this season’s Scottish League One as they eased past 10-man Edinburgh City 3-0 in the capital.

Kyle MacDonald opened the scoring for the visitors in the 19th minute and they never looked back, with substitute Ryan One doubling their advantage midway through the second half, moments after coming on.

Connor Murray also came off the bench to net nine minutes from time as Edinburgh crashed to a third successive defeat, compounded by the late dismissal of Lee Hamilton for two second-half bookings.

Stirling are the only other team to have not dropped a point in the league so far but they play Falkirk on Tuesday.

Annan, like Edinburgh, are yet to claim a point and despite taking the lead through Efe Ambrose’s early own goal at Queen of the South, the Black and Golds were beaten 3-1.

Quickfire goals around the hour mark from Harry Cochrane and Gavin Reilly, who missed a first half penalty, turned the match on its head before Harvey Walker made sure of the win for the Doonhamers.

Ross Cunningham scored in either half, the first from the spot, as Kelty Hearts won 2-1 against Alloa, whose goal in added-on time from Cameron O’Donnel was too little, too late, while Rumarn Burrell, Scott Williamson and Mitch Megginson helped Cove Rangers sweep aside Montrose 3-0.

In League Two, Conor O’Keefe and Kieran Shanks helped Peterhead claim a 2-1 win at Clyde, who had gone ahead through Fraser Malcolm. Both teams finished with 10 men as Erik Sula and Shanks saw red late on.

Gregor Buchanan and Adam Brown were on-target as Stenhousemuir won 2-0 at East Fife, while David Wilson, Findlay Gray and Ross MacLean ushered Dumbarton to a come-from-behind 3-1 victory over Forfar, who took the lead through Sebastian Ross.

James Craigen and Rhys Armstrong lifted Spartans to a 2-1 win over Elgin, who got a consolation through Russell Dingwall, and Deryn Lang struck to secure a 1-1 draw for Stranraer at Bonnyrigg Rose, who went ahead through Neil Martyniuk’s penalty.