John Coleman delighted with Accrington’s late win over Harrogate

By Press Association
Accrington Stanley manager John Coleman (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Accrington Stanley manager John Coleman (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

John Coleman knows wins are special but Jack Nolan’s late free-kick against Harrogate in Accrington’s 2-1 victory gave him more pleasure than most.

Stanley dominated the game in terms of chances and took the lead in the 28th minute with Sean McConville curling a free-kick into the top of the net.

Reds defender Seb Quirk was sent off for two bookable offences on 82 minutes and, from the resulting free-kick a minute later, Luke Armstrong’s header was turned in by Warren Burrell for the equaliser.

Shaun Whalley hit the post for Stanley and then goalscorer McConville was stretchered off before, in the eighth minute of added time, substitute Nolan fired home the winner from 30 yards.

Coleman, whose side are fourth, said: “I am absolutely delighted. Some wins enthral you more than others and today was one of them.

“I think for most of the game we were the better team, we took the game to them but in the second half we took our foot off the gas but Toby Savin still didn’t have a save to make in the second half and they scored from a set-piece. We are usually good at defending them.

“They were two excellent free-kicks for our goals. I can’t take the credit for putting Jack Nolan on as I was going to put someone else on and shore it up but Jimmy Bell (assistant) told me to put Jack on so he deserves a pat on the back.

“Shaun Whalley was outstanding, Rosaire Longelo was magnificent and Seamus Conneely ran himself into the ground and we will need everyone.

“That’s seven points out of 12 and it’s nice to do well at home. I want to us entertain the fans and get the feel-good factor back.”

Harrogate boss Simon Weaver was disappointed as his side have now lost three league games on the bounce.

“We were miles off it in the first half, it was hard to comprehend, we were second to the ball, we didn’t possess enough energy to make our mark and they were in the ascendancy.

“I didn’t think their first goal was a free-kick, it didn’t look like a free-kick.

“I made three changes at half-time and the players came on with a point to prove and we were in the ascendancy but we still weren’t creating a lot of chances or shots on goal.

“We looked fantastic in pre-season and in the first game of the season but now the pressure is on we have got to create the same level of chances.

“I picked the wrong team in the first half as first and foremost you have to be up for the fight.”