Darren Ferguson bemoans lack of quality as Posh suffer ‘sore result’ at Cobblers

By Press Association
Peterborough manager Darren Ferguson bemoaned a ‘sore result’ (Tim Goode/PA)
Darren Ferguson said Peterborough’s quality in the final third was “nowhere near good enough” after their perfect start to the Sky Bet League One season was ended by local rivals Northampton.

Posh were the better side for much of the game at Sixfields but missed a string of chances before being undone by Mitch Pinnock’s remarkable late winner for a 1-0 defeat.

“It’s a really sore one because you’re playing against your rivals and it’s a big game for the club and a big game for the fans,” said Ferguson. “We haven’t lost here in a while but now we have and it’s a sore result.

“I have no idea whether or not if their goal crossed the line even after watching the video. The linesman has made a big call from a distance but that wasn’t the reason why we lost.

“The quality and the tempo and our decision-making, just the basics, weren’t good enough in the final third. We weren’t ruthless enough. The game could be over after 10 minutes because we had two absolute sitters.

“Our quality wasn’t there, which is rare. I warned the players how the game would go if we didn’t get an early goal and unfortunately I was right.

“Kwame Poku was our best player, he played quickly and got them on the back foot, but I felt we didn’t look like scoring and that’s why we made the subs.

“Our quality in the final third was nowhere near good enough and it’s a big missed opportunity for us.”

Pinnock’s volley from the best part of 40 yards, which was carried over the line by goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic, gave Northampton a first win over their rivals since 2006.

“It obviously feels good and I’m just pleased to get our first win of the season,” said manager Jon Brady. “The work ethic from the players was absolutely fantastic against a very good side.

“They are a top team and full respect for them and the way they play. They made us work hard for it but I thought we really grew into the game.

“I didn’t think we were that great in the first 20, 25 minutes but we got better and gained some confidence, and we’re also fitter now and I feel the players are believing in themselves and what we want to do. We grew into the game and we got better.

“If you look at the fixtures we’ve had, we’ve played four teams who would be in the top eight without Wigan’s points deduction so it’s been a baptism of fire, but it’s great to get our first win on the board.

“The last 15 minutes, our fans were incredible and they gave us that extra energy when we needed it. They had some chances but to reduce them to only one shot on target is an immense achievement.”