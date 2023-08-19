Liam Manning hails ‘terrific performance’ as Oxford claim Oakwell win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Liam Manning hails ‘terrific performance’ as Oxford claim Oakwell win

By Press Association
Oxford manager Liam Manning has seen his side win three games on the trot now (Mike Egerton/PA)
Oxford manager Liam Manning has seen his side win three games on the trot now (Mike Egerton/PA)

Oxford boss Liam Manning praised his side’s mental and physical contributions in what he felt was a “terrific performance” at Barnsley.

Following a disappointing start to the season, Oxford have now recorded three successive wins after Cameron Brannagan’s early penalty, a Jordan Williams own goal and Tyler Goodrham’s late effort earned them a 3-1 win at Oakwell.

Manning said: “It was a terrific performance. There were some challenges in the first half, in the set-up out of possession where they caused us a few problems.

“Credit to the lads because they problem-solve quite well in terms of how to deal with it.

“I thought we shifted the momentum in the first half back in our favour by passing the ball with a bit of quality.

“Going in at half-time we were able to re-focus and reset, get the group together and make a clear plan for the second half.

“Out of possession, I thought we showed a real togetherness and real compactness and defended really well.

“In possession, I thought we carried a threat throughout the whole game.

“Me being critical, I thought we missed a few too many chances, but overall it’s been a really tough week and what we saw there is a group of lads who are all together.

“They had to dig deep and go to a place where they had to push themselves and physically it probably hurt a little bit. If you want to win games, you have to go there regularly.”

Barnsley head coach Neill Collins, whose side made it 2-1 when Devante Cole pulled a goal back in the 70th minute, felt they could have got something out of the game.

He said: “I actually think the game was there for us. I think even in spite of us not being at our best, we could have won that game.

“We started a little slowly, made a couple of strange decisions, lost the penalty, but then looked like we could really hurt Oxford.

“We got ourselves in some fantastic opportunities, but didn’t get the goal. I think if we’d have shown any quality in the second half, we’d have been able to get something out of the game.

“We were victims of our own downfall in so many circumstances today. Players just weren’t able to execute things we know we can do. The reasons for that could be wide and varied.

“Ultimately, there were too many good players playing way below themselves. I don’t think we really played with any quality.

“I thought Devante was excellent. I’m sure the fans would appreciate that that’s what we’d expect from 11 players. We didn’t get the spirit and desire that Devante showed.

“I think it’s probably been below-par. I think there are some basic elements you would expect which we’re not getting.

“When we assess it, we’ll feel that there’s a lot of players and units in the team that we need more from.”