Aleksandar Mitrovic on his way out of Fulham after fee agreed with Al Hilal

By Press Association
Aleksandar Mitrovic’s move to Al Hilal is edging closer (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Aleksandar Mitrovic’s move to Al Hilal is edging closer (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Aleksandar Mitrovic is on his way out of Fulham after Al Hilal agreed a fee for the Serbian striker.

Cottagers boss Marco Silva announced Mitrovic would be leaving the club after the 3-0 Premier League defeat at home to Brentford.

The fee is believed to be in the region of £46million.

Silva said: “He (Mitrovic) is on the way to leave the club. I got information from the club after the match. Both clubs have got an agreement and now it’s the moment where it is the finish of Mitrovic in our club.”

Southampton v Fulham – Premier League – St. Mary’s Stadium
Aleksandar Mitrovic is on his way out of Fulham (Adam Davy/PA).

The Serbian striker is understood to have pushed for a move away from the Premier League this summer in order to join the growing list of players swapping Europe for the Middle East.

He would be Al Hilal’s sixth signing this summer, after Kalidou Koulibaly, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Ruben Neves, Malcom and Neymar.

Mitrovic scored 14 times for Fulham last season but his appearance in the opening-day win at Everton would appear to be his final one for the west London club.

Since joining in 2018, the forward has played an important role in Fulham’s three separate promotions from the Sky Bet Championship. In the 2021-22 campaign he netted a record 43 goals..