Andy Crosby delighted with Port Vale’s second-half rally

By Press Association
Andy Crosby’s side snatched a dramatic win (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Andy Crosby’s side snatched a dramatic win (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Andy Crosby praised Port Vale’s second-half display as they finally ended their wait for a League One away win.

Funso Ojo’s 87th-minute goal, tapping in from close range after Josh Thomas was initially denied by Ashley Maynard-Brewer, clinched a 3-2 victory over Charlton.

James Wilson and Ethan Chislett struck within the space of two minutes early in the second period to wipe out Alfie May’s opener.

Vale, smashed 7-0 by Barnsley on the opening day of the season, won on the road in the league for the first time since January 1.

Manager Crosby said: “This is a different group. It is in its infancy. There are only four players in the 18 who played here four months ago – that’s 14 new players. They deserve all the rewards.

“Credit to the players, it was a really good response to a poor opening 30 minutes when we lacked a little bit of energy and kept turning the ball over to Charlton.

“I said to the players at half-time: ‘We’re lucky it’s 1-0’.

“It was an excellent second half. It’s a great three points for us.

“It’s a good start, that’s all it is. When you’ve been defeated like we were in the first game, I said to the boys that the only way is up.”

On the winning goal, he added: “Josh has that power and pace when the game gets a little more stretched. He makes it difficult for the defender (Nathan Asiimwe), who makes the error. Josh showed great composure and Funso runs from I don’t know how far away – that’s what we train for, for those moments.”

It was a fourth straight defeat in all competitions for the Addicks, who drop to 18th in the standings.

Teenage striker Daniel Kanu netted for the second successive match to make it 2-2 in the 71st minute, but unconvincing defending once again was punished.

Charlton manager Dean Holden said: “We got a little bit careless with the ball. We invited the pressure on.

“After you get the first goal I want to see us take the game away from the opposition.

“The two goals we’ve conceded are really poor errors. You’ll never find me talking about individuals.

“We got back into it with a wonderful header from Daniel Kanu. We’ve created enough to win the game.

“We’re disappointed with two defeats at home in four days – no-one wants to see that. There’s no magic formula, we’ll keep working.

“We should have more points on the board. We’re very light, in terms of numbers. We’ve got what we’ve got at the moment.

“There are no excuses. The free week this week is good. The fans will have no complaints about the commitment – there are just glaring mistakes which we’re being punished for.

“The majority of the first period was played in their half. When you’ve only got a slender lead you are always at the mercy of a mistake or two.”