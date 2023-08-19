Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna plays down talk of promotion after beating QPR

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna plays down talk of promotion after beating QPR

By Press Association
Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna (Aaron Chown/PA)
Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna (Aaron Chown/PA)

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna played down talk of a potential second successive promotion for his side following their 1-0 victory at QPR.

The win maintained Town’s 100 per cent record in the Sky Bet Championship this season and stretched their unbeaten league run to 22 matches.

They sit top of the table after three games, inevitably fuelling suggestions that they could seriously challenge for a place in the Premier League.

But McKenna said: “We’ve ignored it. We focus on performances and results.

“There are certainly no deluded heads in that dressing room. We know how hard we’re having to work in every game.

“We’re doing some things well but we know we can still improve. The margins are going our way and we know that if you keep improving and doing the right things then you give yourself a better chance.

“We know how tough the division is – you can see it in every game. Anyone can beat anyone.

“There’s certainly no chance of anyone getting ahead of themselves. The players are happy but they’re tired and know they’re going to have to work just as hard, or harder, against Leeds next week.”

Ipswich rode their luck at times before Conor Chaplin broke the deadlock with 15 minutes remaining, but McKenna felt they deserved their win.

“We stepped up in the second half and I thought we controlled and dominated it apart from isolated moments,” he said.

“In terms of the flow of the game, we were much better and built play well. I thought we were good value for it.”

QPR boss Gareth Ainsworth remains convinced that his side will prove their doubters wrong this season.

Rangers were almost relegated after a terrible run last season, have been touted as favourites for relegation, and have lost two of their first three league matches this term.

But their spirited display encouraged Ainsworth, who said: “I’ve got to look past this result.

“We’re a mile away from where we were last season and it’s so good to see. The boys were brilliant and gave everything.

“I’m gutted we haven’t got anything from it but I’m also hugely happy with the performance.

“Mark my words – and I really hope I’m proved right here – I think we can achieve things.

“I think we’re going to be fine. Write us off at your peril this year.”

Youngster Sinclair Armstrong, leading Rangers’ attack in the absence of injured striker Lyndon Dykes, caused Ipswich major problems before going off in the second half.

QPR were unlucky not to be ahead at half-time after Armstrong’s strike from the left of the penalty area hit the inside of the far post and then the inside of the opposite post.

In the second half, Osman Kakay missed a golden chance for Ainsworth’s side when he contrived to blast wide from close range.

Ainsworth said: “How we haven’t scored I don’t know. Sinclair, who was tremendous, hits both posts and then we miss from a yard out.

“Then I felt we were going to get an equaliser, I really did. It was a different performance to what we’ve seen for a long time here at Loftus Road.

“We had some really good chances today and if we’d put them to bed I think we put Ipswich to bed.”