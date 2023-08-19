Johnnie Jackson praises AFC Wimbledon’s battling qualities in win at Sutton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Johnnie Jackson praises AFC Wimbledon’s battling qualities in win at Sutton

By Press Association
Johnnie Jackson’s side remain unbeaten in League Two (Steven Paston/PA)
Jubilant AFC Wimbledon boss Johnnie Jackson saluted his battling side as their fine second-half showing earned a 3-0 victory over derby rivals Sutton.

Goals from Ryan Johnson, Harry Pell and James Tilley did the damage as Jackson’s team maintained their unbeaten start to the League Two season.

“It’s always a tough game for us, especially being a local derby,” said Jackson.

“They make it really difficult for you, but I thought we had to match them physically and the way they played, the pressure they put you under.

“We selected that from the start and they didn’t disappoint. But we had to stand up to it and, sometimes, you have to stay in the game for 60 minutes or so and take your chances then they come along.

“But we were by no means hanging on. I still think we had the best chances in the first half. We had a couple of really clear-cut chances.

“I felt we should have been leading at half-time, but we weren’t. And then you have to come out with the same response knowing that they’re putting you under pressure.

“They did at the second half, but I thought ‘weather that’ and then we took control of the game.

“I felt once we scored we were completely in control. I thought we saw the game out really well.

“You can get one and sit back and sit on your lead, waiting to invite pressure. But this team doesn’t do that, we get after it and want to score a second and a third goal.”

Frustrated Sutton manager Matt Gray said: “I thought it was a really even game in the first half.

“They had a couple of decent chances early on, but I thought we really grew into the half and we certainly had a few moments as well.

“It was very even and we had the strong wind in the first half, but in the second half I though we started really well.

“We had a couple of moments, hit the post and in a derby game where there’s a real atmosphere and a lot at stake, the first goal is massive.

“But unfortunately we’ve gone one goal behind from a great set-piece delivery – and a good header from one of their lads.

“We huffed and puffed a little, so I’m disappointed with the result.

“It was hard to get our foot on the ball on quite a few occasions but, as I say, the first goal is key and we didn’t get it.”