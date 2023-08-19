Michael Carrick ‘encouraged’ by display as Middlesbrough held by Huddersfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Michael Carrick ‘encouraged’ by display as Middlesbrough held by Huddersfield

By Press Association
Michael Carrick was pleased with Middlesbrough’s display against Huddersfield (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Michael Carrick was pleased with Middlesbrough’s display against Huddersfield (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Head coach Michael Carrick is remaining calm despite the fact Middlesbrough are still looking for their first win of the Championship season following a 1-1 draw with Huddersfield at the Riverside.

Boro made the Championship play-offs last season and are targeting another promotion push this term but lost their first two games of the campaign without scoring a goal.

But Carrick felt his side were much improved in the home draw with the Terriers, with Hayden Hackney rescuing a point for Boro with a stunning 61st-minute strike to cancel out Dael Fry’s own goal two minutes into the second half.

Boro, who sold last season’s Championship golden boot winner Chuba Akpom to Ajax this week, handed debuts to striker Emmanuel Latte Lath and left-back Lukas Engel.

Young summer signings Rav van den Berg, Sammy Silvera and Morgan Rogers were also in the XI and Carrick believes his team will get better and better as the new recruits find their feet.

“I thought it was a really encouraging performance to be honest,” he said.

“It was a really tough game. They’re a good team and really make you work for a result. The way they play, they’re really effective and tough to play against.

“I thought we did a lot of good things in the game, looked dangerous and created chances and probably, definitely, should have scored more goals.

“It’s kind of the way it’s going for us, we’re doing some good things and getting punished for things we should maybe do better but now and again you get away with.

“Things just aren’t quite dropping as nice as they might do but I’m really encouraged.

“At 1-0 down it can be frustrating, you can get anxious and doubt yourself but I thought the boys were terrific and should have gone on to win the game with the chances and how well we finished.”

Boro started well and had the better of the first half but Town had their moments, with Brahima Diarra hitting the post.

The Terriers burst out of the blocks after the restart and had chances to double their lead after the opener but after Hackney’s brilliant equaliser Boro were the better side and Aussie winger Silvera had a glorious chance to win it in stoppage time but skewed his effort over the bar.

Huddersfield, like Boro, are still winless and Warnock had mixed emotions after the draw against his former club.

He said: “There’s disappointment but at the end it’s relief when they had a couple of great chances.

“We got it right at half-time and in the first 20 minutes of the second half it was as good as we’ve played and that’s when you have to score your goals.

“That’s been the story of quite a few games, not taking our chances and giving silly goals away.

“We haven’t got the facilities to bring in the top players so we just have to get on with what we’ve got, not moan and enjoy it.

“I’m going to enjoy it. The lads did me proud. If we carry on like that, we’ll get some points this year. We can go anywhere and give them a game.”