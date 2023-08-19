Fox-in-the-box Cesare Casadei earns high praise from Leicester boss Enzo Maresca

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fox-in-the-box Cesare Casadei earns high praise from Leicester boss Enzo Maresca

By Press Association
Cesare Casadei took the plaudits after his late winner for Leicester (Mike Egerton/PA)
Cesare Casadei took the plaudits after his late winner for Leicester (Mike Egerton/PA)

Leicester manager Enzo Maresca hailed debutant Cesare Casadei for the late goal that secured a history-making 2-1 win at home to Cardiff.

It enabled the Foxes to celebrate four straight wins at the start of a season for the first time.

A fine strike from Aaron Ramsey looked like earning Cardiff a point after Wanya Marcal-Madivadua fired Maresca’s hosts ahead.

But on-loan Chelsea midfielder Casadei had the last word to leave Cardiff, who saw defender Mahlon Romeo sent off deep into stoppage time, remain winless under their new manager Erol Bulut.

The 20-year-old Casadei, who had only arrived on Wednesday, came off the bench to lash home a last-gasp clincher before referee Graham Scott could blow for a penalty for a foul on Jamie Vardy.

“I said to Cesare the only way to score a goal for an attacking midfielder is to be inside the box,” said Maresca.

“Everything in football happens inside the box. Ramsey scored from 40 metres but this is Ramsey, it doesn’t happen often. Cesare, one of his strengths is to arrive in the box.”

Maresca inherited a squad that suffered relegation from the Premier League last term and he has since seen fan favourites James Maddison and Harvey Barnes leave.

More departures could follow but Maresca was delighted that the players who remained had got the season off and running so well.

A tailing-off in performance towards the end of the game was understandable too, he added.

“It is important always to win a game and in this moment especially for the fans and the club after last year,” he said.

“It is important to renew new energy but also I analyse not only the results. It was important to see how the team improves game after game.

“Probably for me it was our best half. We created many chances, we scored a goal and after that Stephy (Mavididi) had a chance one-on-one with the keeper and after that there was a clear penalty for Stephy. After that we conceded just one shot, a goal from Ramsey that was unbelievable and we started the second half still thinking about the goal.

“In this moment we cannot think the team over 90 or 105 minutes is also playing like the first half.”

Marcal-Madivadua’s 36th-minute opener – a high-velocity effort from 15 yards out through a crowd of players after Cardiff had failed to clear a corner – was a first senior goal for the 20-year-old from Portugal.

Out of nowhere, however, Ramsey launched a stoppage-time long-ranger into the top corner to level.

“I think goal of the year maybe,” said Bluebirds boss Bulut. “You don’t always see goals like this and it was the reason we got back in the game.”

That was true and Cardiff might have gone ahead when half-time substitute Yakou Meite was sent through by Romeo but could not hit the target.

“In the second half we had our chances,” Bulut said. “Meite’s was the biggest one. He, in my opinion, hit it a bit quick.

Casadei made Cardiff pay at the death with a winner and Romeo’s second yellow for barging Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall over off the ball swiftly followed.

Cardiff were left to rue what might have been, as they had at Leeds on the opening day when a two-goal lead was finally surrendered in stoppage time.

“What I have to say, and I have said it also before in Leeds, where we were leading at 90-plus, that football is details. With details you win, with details you lose,” Bulut said.

“The second half from my team was great. How many chances to you need to create against Leicester to win the game? Today we could have made it 2-1 and maybe 3-1. We should have won the game but in the end we didn’t manage to score and we lost unluckily.

“These are the things we have to manage better. When we have the chances we have to take them.”