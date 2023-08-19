Blackpool boss Neil Critchley rues lack of cutting edge after latest stalemate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Blackpool boss Neil Critchley rues lack of cutting edge after latest stalemate

By Press Association
Blackpool manager Neil Critchley saw his side fail to score again (Joe Giddens/PA)
Blackpool boss Neil Critchley admitted his side are lacking in the final third after they were held to a third successive goalless draw.

The unbeaten Tangerines shared the spoils with Leyton Orient at Bloomfield Road, the promoted visitors claiming their first point of the season as a result.

Home striker Shayne Lavery came closest to finding a breakthrough, hitting the post in the 56th minute and seeing a late effort flash wide, while Orient goalkeeper Sam Howes was also in fine form.

And Critchley knows his side will have to find their cutting edge if they are to start turning draws into victories.

“Similar to the other night [against Port Vale], we’re just lacking that last bit in the final third,” he said.

“That little bit of quality, intelligence, a bit of luck, something falling for us.

“It is a frustrating 0-0 in a game we’d really be looking to have taken three points from.”

Despite having the better of the chances overall, Blackpool were grateful to goalkeeper Dan Grimshaw for keeping out Ruel Sotiriou’s header as Orient threatened.

Grimshaw also denied Theo Archibald from the edge of the area just after the half-hour mark as the hosts recorded a fifth clean sheet in as many matches in all competitions this season.

“I thought we started the game really well, we were on the front foot with a lot of regains,” Critchley added.

“We created good chances, forced a great save from the goalkeeper, and then we didn’t quite maintain that.

“They had a couple of chances, one through our mistake, one through a good bit of play from them.

“So the game wasn’t quite the way you’d want it to be.”

Critchley’s opposite number Richie Wellens hopes the hard-fought result turns into a turning point for his side while he felt they could have had more, with a penalty appeal turned down and George Moncur spurning a late opportunity.

“That was more than a fine display,” Wellens said.

“I think at times, in patches, we were really, really good.

“Our season starts now with the first point and first clean sheet.

“Defensively, we performed a lot better than what we have done in recent weeks in terms of our intensity getting to the ball, making sure there is no free headers or no free shots in or around our box.

“There a lot of positives to take from that.

“I think we should have won the game. We had the two best chances, one where Joe Pigott is about to put it into the net, and I think it’s a penalty, and George Moncur, with five or six minutes to go. We should score that.”