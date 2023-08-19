Mikel Arteta says having two top keepers at Arsenal ‘a necessity, not a gamble’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mikel Arteta says having two top keepers at Arsenal ‘a necessity, not a gamble’

By Press Association
David Raya and Aaron Ramsdale will compete to be Arsenal’s first-choice goalkeeper this season (Rhianna Chadwick/John Walton/PA)
David Raya and Aaron Ramsdale will compete to be Arsenal’s first-choice goalkeeper this season (Rhianna Chadwick/John Walton/PA)

Mikel Arteta insists it is not a gamble to have two top goalkeepers at his disposal after Arsenal completed the loan signing of David Raya last week.

The 27-year-old Spain international has joined from Brentford on a season-long deal in a move that cost the Gunners £3million and can be made permanent next year for £27million.

Raya has been a long-term target for Arsenal, who have sold fellow goalkeeper Matt Turner to Nottingham Forest and loaned Alex Runarsson to Cardiff in recent days.

Bees boss Thomas Frank said on Friday he expects Raya to join Arsenal next summer, saying a loan move made no sense for a goalkeeper of his quality.

“There is not another way. The difference between tier one and what you call ‘tier-two players’ is too big. How do you resolve that? We can bring excellent players from the academy but unfortunately today we don’t have somebody so ready to make that step.

“We have to create that environment. It’s not a competition, it’s to raise the level and the demands that we are going to be facing.

“When you see the other squads, where they have two very good goalkeepers, they spend £60, £80, £85million on goalkeepers. What does that mean? We want to do it in our own way and I’m extremely happy with the squad that we are building.

“We are going to keep building a better squad. That is what the game is going to require, what the Premier League and Champions League are going to require. It’s very simple.”

Raya is likely to start out on the bench in north London as current incumbent Ramsdale retains his place in the side for Monday’s trip to Crystal Palace.

Aaron Ramsdale established himself as first-choice at the Emirates Stadium last year
Aaron Ramsdale established himself as first-choice goalkeeper at the Emirates Stadium last year (Nick Potts/PA)

The England international, 25, was quizzed about the impending arrival of Raya ahead of the Community Shield win over Manchester City and simply said “bring it on” when asked about competing to be first choice.

Asked about Ramsdale’s reaction since Raya joined last week, Arteta added: “Very positive, the way I see them training. I saw a training session they did the other day and it was fantastic.

“The connection that they have straight away is really good. But this is something that doesn’t surprise me. It’s something I expect from players.

“It is the same as I expected when I bought Declan – what is the reaction? Hopefully, really really positive, because the team wants to be better.

“If the reaction is that he doesn’t want to be better, then I would be worried, because it would mean we hadn’t created the environment that we want at this club.”