Gareth Southgate tells Lionesses: ‘You’ve done more than us already’

England men’s boss Gareth Southgate wished the Lionesses well ahead of tonight’s World Cup final but admitted he had “no advice” to offer a team that has accomplished what his has not.

Should they beat Spain tonight in Sydney, England’s women, managed by Sarina Wiegman, could be crowned world champions for the first time since the men’s team triumphed in 1966, just under 13 months since they secured the European championship title – something the men have never done.

Wiegman is the first coach to lead two nations to a women’s World Cup final, having also done so with the Netherlands four years ago, and would join just Sir Alf Ramsey on a list of managers who have won a global title with England.

Southgate, speaking in a video posted on the Lionesses’ social media, said: “Hi to you all out there in Australia. You’re doing a brilliant job, so that’s the first thing, and of course there is no advice because you’ve done more than us already, and you know what is needed to win.

“So all that remains is to wish you the very best for the final, and we hope you can bring that trophy back. Good luck everybody.”

This is the first time the Lionesses have advanced this far in a World Cup, having finished a previous best third eight years ago in Canada.

Southgate’s sentiments were echoed by England men’s captain Harry Kane, who during the tournament completed a £100million move to Bayern Munich.

He said: “Hi Lionesses, I just wanted to say best of luck for the World Cup final on Sunday. I’ll be watching.

“Amazing journey so far, you should be really proud of yourselves. We’re all behind you, all supporting you, we know you can do it, so go and get that World Cup win and bring that trophy home. All the best.”

Numerous other big names feature in the congratulatory compilation, including ex-England and Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand, who says: “This is a moment, man. This is history in the making. You girls are close. I’ve had every faith in you man, so please make me cry. Make me cry. Let’s go.”

Former Lionesses also sent their best, with 117-capped forward Kelly Smith telling the team: “Yet another final. You’ve done it again, one last push. Just believe in yourselves, go out there, it’s just another game. Another game. Bring it home. We’re all so proud of you. I’ll be there watching in the final.

“Please play to the best of your ability and everything else will take care of itself. I believe, the country believes, let’s go.”

Fara Williams, Smith’s team-mate at the 2007 and 2011 World Cups, added: “You girls will be spoken about for years to come. I’m super proud of you, I want to wish you the best of luck. Come on, bring it home.”

Other famous faces from the world of sport include Tottenham Hotspur and England midfielder James Maddison, who sent a shout-out to club-mate Bethany England, Chelsea women’s boss Emma Hayes, as well as Arsenal and England team-mates Aaron Ramsdale and Bukayo Saka.

Newcastle and England’s Callum Wilson and Kieran Tripper, both of whom took part in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, sent their well-wishes alongside Olympic champion Dame Kelly Holmes, members of Manchester United women, ex-Arsenal attacker Ian Wright and multi-sport broadcaster Clare Balding.

On the eve of the tournament, captain Millie Bright said of the occasion: “I think for us we live in the moment, and yes it’s a World Cup final, but for us our mentality is it’s another game.

“I think it’s been players’ dreams for years.

“We know how passionate our nation is back home and how much they want us to win. But for us, there is a process. We have a game plan to execute. We need to play the game of our lives.”

The sentiment was echoed by Wiegman, who said: “We have felt the support, we have felt the support here, but also from the other side of the world in the UK.

“That’s something that you dream of. We just hope that we play our best game tomorrow and everyone who is watching in the stadium, in the UK, who supports us, enjoys it.”