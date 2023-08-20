England player ratings in Women’s World Cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
England player ratings in Women’s World Cup final

By Press Association
England players huddle together before the start of the second half during the FIFA Women’s World Cup final (Zac Goodwin/PA)
England players huddle together before the start of the second half during the FIFA Women’s World Cup final (Zac Goodwin/PA)

England

MARY EARPS: Saved pointblank from Redondo early on and a brilliant fingertip stop from Caldentey, but the penalty save was the highlight. 9 (out of 10)

JESS CARTER: Moved from central defence to left-back for the second half as England changed shape but looked uncomfortable in both positions against Spain’s runners. 6

MILLIE BRIGHT: A poor clearance from a Spain free-kick late in the first half was nearly costly, but an otherwise typically composed performance from the captain. 7

ALEX GREENWOOD: The tournament’s best defender was unable to get England going from the back with her usual range of passing but was assured in defence in a back three and in a four. 7

LUCY BRONZE: Roamed forward and lost the ball for Spain’s opening goal, leaving space to drive into for Carmona’s strike. 5

GEORGIA STANWAY: Was overrun as England failed to assert any dominance in midfield, possibly her most disappointing game of an otherwise excellent tournament. 5

KIERA WALSH: Gave away the penalty but hard to say she was at fault. Was limited in her influence by Spain’s ceaseless pressing. 5

RACHEL DALY: Played some fine weighted passes forward from deep in the first half, as well as setting up Hemp to hit the bar. 6

ELLA TOONE: Ran offside when presented with England’s best chance of the first half. 5

ALESSIA RUSSO: Struggled to influence the game in the first half before being hooked at the break for James as Wiegman switched formation. 5

LAUREN HEMP: Struck the bar early on with a brilliant strike from distance. Was busy and physical in the first half as England’s brightest attacking threat. 7

SUBSTITUTES

Lauren James (for Daly, 45): Found it hard to make an impact having missed two games following her red card in the last-16. 6

Chloe Kelly (for Russo, 45): Brought on at half-time as Wiegman changed the shape but found no more joy than the rest of England’s forward players. 5

Beth England (for Toone, 87): Was introduced too late to make the impact she is capable of. 6