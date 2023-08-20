England player ratings in Women’s World Cup final

England

MARY EARPS: Saved pointblank from Redondo early on and a brilliant fingertip stop from Caldentey, but the penalty save was the highlight. 9 (out of 10)

JESS CARTER: Moved from central defence to left-back for the second half as England changed shape but looked uncomfortable in both positions against Spain’s runners. 6

MILLIE BRIGHT: A poor clearance from a Spain free-kick late in the first half was nearly costly, but an otherwise typically composed performance from the captain. 7

ALEX GREENWOOD: The tournament’s best defender was unable to get England going from the back with her usual range of passing but was assured in defence in a back three and in a four. 7

LUCY BRONZE: Roamed forward and lost the ball for Spain’s opening goal, leaving space to drive into for Carmona’s strike. 5

GEORGIA STANWAY: Was overrun as England failed to assert any dominance in midfield, possibly her most disappointing game of an otherwise excellent tournament. 5

KIERA WALSH: Gave away the penalty but hard to say she was at fault. Was limited in her influence by Spain’s ceaseless pressing. 5

RACHEL DALY: Played some fine weighted passes forward from deep in the first half, as well as setting up Hemp to hit the bar. 6

ELLA TOONE: Ran offside when presented with England’s best chance of the first half. 5

ALESSIA RUSSO: Struggled to influence the game in the first half before being hooked at the break for James as Wiegman switched formation. 5

LAUREN HEMP: Struck the bar early on with a brilliant strike from distance. Was busy and physical in the first half as England’s brightest attacking threat. 7

SUBSTITUTES

Lauren James (for Daly, 45): Found it hard to make an impact having missed two games following her red card in the last-16. 6

Chloe Kelly (for Russo, 45): Brought on at half-time as Wiegman changed the shape but found no more joy than the rest of England’s forward players. 5

Beth England (for Toone, 87): Was introduced too late to make the impact she is capable of. 6