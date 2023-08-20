Jonathan Rowe keeps scoring run going as Norwich ease past Millwall

Norwich maintained their impressive start to the Championship season with a comfortable 3-1 win over Millwall at Carrow Road.

Young winger Jonathan Rowe maintained his record of scoring in every game so far this season to make it 1-0 and further goals from Josh Sargent and Ashley Barnes early in the second half effectively sealed the points.

For the Lions a late strike from substitute Aidomo Emakhu proved little consolation for the big travelling contingent, who expressed their displeasure with manager Gary Rowett during the game.

Norwich have picked up seven points from a possible nine and the quality of their performance suggests there could be plenty to excite the Norwich faithful this season.

The hosts were soon into their stride on a sunny afternoon at Carrow Road and Sargent was only inches wide with a first-time drive after just six minutes.

The pressure continued, with Gabriel Sara’s curling free-kick being tipped around the post by Matija Sarkic, before the Canaries made early dominance count in the 25th minute.

Excellent first-touch passes from first Sara and then Barnes saw the ball fed into the path of Rowe just inside the box and the in-form winger produced a sublime rising finish into the top corner to open the scoring.

Millwall were producing little at the other end, with a blocked shot from Kevin Nisbet their best moment of the first half, and Norwich almost doubled their lead just before the break when Rowe sent a powerful header narrowly wide from Christian Fassnacht’s deep cross.

The Canaries wasted no time in doubling their advantage after the break, Sargent netting his second of the season in the 49th minute.

Millwall were guilty of some poor marking as Sara’s inswinging free-kick came into the box, and the American frontman had little trouble heading past Sarkic, with his close-range effort going in off the far post.

Strike partner Barnes quickly got in on the act, making it 3-0 after 56 minutes following more ragged defending from the Lions.

This time Shaun Hutchinson and Jake Cooper got in each other’s way as they attempted to clear Jack Stacey’s low cross from the right, and the ball fell kindly for Barnes to turn and fire home from just outside the six yard box.

The game fizzled out after that, with the destination of the points clearly decided, although substitute Emakhu tucked home a neat consolation in stoppage time.