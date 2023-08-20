World Cup final in pictures: England fall to agonising defeat against Spain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

World Cup final in pictures: England fall to agonising defeat against Spain

By Press Association
Spain were crowned World Cup winners with a 1-0 win over England (Rick Rycroft/AP)
Spain were crowned World Cup winners with a 1-0 win over England (Rick Rycroft/AP)

England fell short of a first World Cup title after they were defeated 1-0 by Spain in Sydney.

Olga Carmona’s strike in the first half was the difference between the two sides while England goalkeeper Mary Earps saved Jennifer Hermoso’s second-half spot kick as the Lionesses fell at the final hurdle.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the best pictures from the day.

WWCup Spain England Soccer
The closing ceremony precedes the final in Sydney (Mark Baker/AP)
Spain v England – FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 – Final – Stadium Australia
England line up for their first Women’s World Cup final (Zac Goodwin/PA)
APTOPIX WWCup Spain England Soccer
England go close to opening the scoring as Lauren Hemp hits the crossbar (Abbie Parr/AP)
Spain v England – FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 – Final – Stadium Australia
Olga Carmona’s strike past the outstretched Mary Earps gives Spain the lead (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Back in London, a Spain fan celebrates in Victoria Park (Steven Paston/PA)
Back in London, a Spain fan celebrates in Victoria Park (Steven Paston/PA)
Spain v England – FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 – Final – Stadium Australia
Carmona celebrates with a message on her shirt (Isabel Infantes/PA)
There was disappointment back in Manchester
There was disappointment back in Manchester (Peter Byrne/PA)
Spain v England – FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 – Final – Stadium Australia
Lauren James, right, was brought on at half-time (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Maya Jama was among those in London cheering on the Lionesses (David Parry/PA)
Maya Jama was among those in London cheering on the Lionesses (David Parry/PA)
Spain v England – FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 – Final – Stadium Australia
Mary Earps saves Jennifer Hermoso’s penalty to deny Spain from going 2-0 up (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Nikita Parris celebrates her Manchester United team-mate's save back in England (David Parry/PA)
Nikita Parris celebrates her Manchester United team-mate’s save back in England (David Parry/PA)
Alex Greenwood suffered a head wound but was quickly back in action (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Alex Greenwood suffered a head wound but was quickly back in action (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Spain v England – FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 – Final – Stadium Australia
Contrasting emotions are on display at full-time (isabel Infantes/PA)
Spain v England – FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 – Final – Stadium Australia
England gather in a team huddle following defeat (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Spain v England – FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 – Final – Stadium Australia
England collect their silver medals (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Spain v England – FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 – Final – Stadium Australia
Spain players lift the World Cup (Zac Goodwin/PA)
WWCup Spain England Soccer
Salma Paralluelo celebrates the team’s achievements with a phone call (Abbie Parr/AP)