David Wagner encouraged by Norwich’s start to the season

By Press Association
David Wagner’s side have won two and drawn one of their first three league games (Mike Egerton/PA)
Norwich head coach David Wagner feels his side have given themselves a great platform to build on after beating Millwall 3-1 at Carrow Road to make it seven points from a possible nine in the Championship.

Jonathan Rowe scored for the fourth successive game to give the Canaries a first-half lead before Josh Sargent and Ashley Barnes struck early in the second period.

Millwall substitute Aidomo Emakhu pulled one back in added time but Norwich were worthy winners as they extended their unbeaten start to the campaign.

“I am very pleased with the performance,” Wagner said. “We created many opportunities, scored some good goals and could have scored more.

“We were also solid at the back and showed the sort of fight you always have to have against a side like Millwall.

“I had a feeling in pre-season that we had got something going here and we have now carried that on into the season proper.

“We have performed well so far and although it is only early days we have given ourselves a good platform to build on. Now we need to keep that going in the three matches we have before the international break.”

The former Huddersfield boss was full of praise for Barnes, who opened his Norwich account by netting his 100th goal as a professional.

Wagner added: “The goals speak for themselves with Ashley but he is also very good defensively and works his socks off for the team. I love working with him, he is a good pro and a great guy as well.”

A big travelling contingent made their discontent with manager Gary Rowett clear during and after the game.

And the Millwall boss admitted the abuse had been tough to take.

“To be fair if you are a fan you spend a lot of time and money on following your club and you can say what you want,” Rowett said.

“I understand they were frustrated with a poor performance but as a human being what they were saying about me is something I found disappointing and hurtful.

“No-one likes to hear things like that said about them but I have to take it on the chin, and I suppose I would prefer them to take it out on me rather than the players.

“We need a reaction from everyone, myself and my staff included, and have to work hard to turn this around. We had a great start at Middlesbrough but since then we have had three poor defeats.

“I can take getting outplayed by Norwich, because they are a good side who will be up there at the end of the season, but I can’t take getting out-fought and out worked. I was very disappointed with the way we played today.”