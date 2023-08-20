Today at the World Cup: England fall short as Spain lift trophy

The World Cup drew to a close on Sunday with Spain emerging as the victors with a 1-0 win against England.

Olga Carmona’s first-half strike was enough for Spain to lift their first Women’s World Cup, as the Lionesses achieved a bittersweet second-place finish.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at the final day at the tournament.

Spain triumph in Sydney

Spain won the World Cup (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Spain secured the top prize with victory over England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, achieving their first World Cup win.

Carmona’s goal in the 29th minute proved to be the difference after Lucy Bronze lost possession in midfield and the Spanish captain took advantage to tuck the ball into the bottom right corner.

Despite being unable to double their lead through Jennifer Hermoso from the penalty spot, Spain worked hard to see the game out through 13 minutes of added time to be crowned champions.

Aitana Bonmati told the BBC afterwards: “It’s unbelievable, I’m so proud. We have been working a lot of years for this moment and we have the trophy.”

Heartbreak for Lionesses

England missed out on a first-ever World Cup victory (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Spain’s victory marked a heartbreaking loss for England, who were also aiming for a maiden World Cup win after reaching back-to-back finals in a major tournament.

Lauren Hemp had some early chances for the Lionesses before rattling the crossbar in the first half.

Mary Earps made a brilliant low save from Hermoso’s spot-kick to provide more hope for England, but they were unable to find the breakthrough in the final stages.

England boss Sarina Wiegman said post-match: “That’s hard to take now, and of course we did everything, we gave everything, we’ve overcome lots of challenges and today we did everything we could to win.

“It feels really bad, of course, and very disappointed, but still very proud of the team.

“I’m just hurt about this moment. Losing a game and in a final, when you’re in a final you want to win it.”

Earps’ award

Bonmati and Earps collect their awards (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The England goalkeeper won the Golden Glove award for her performances throughout the tournament.

Earps kept three clean sheets throughout the competition and collected her award post-match alongside Bonmati, who won the Golden Ball as player of the tournament.

The Barcelona midfielder scored three goals and provided two assists to earn the award, with Spain colleague Salma Paralluelo being named the best young player award.

