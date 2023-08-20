Hibernian relishing Aston Villa showdown after seeing off Raith in Viaplay Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Hibernian relishing Aston Villa showdown after seeing off Raith in Viaplay Cup

By Press Association
Hibernian host Aston Villa in Europe on Wednesday (Jane Barlow/PA)
Hibernian host Aston Villa in Europe on Wednesday (Jane Barlow/PA)

Hibernian assistant manager Adam Owen insists the team will relish the challenge of trying to defy the odds in Wednesday’s glamour European clash with Aston Villa.

After seeing off Raith Rovers in a hard-fought 2-1 Viaplay Cup last-16 tie on Sunday, Hibs can now turn their full attention to their Europa Conference League play-off first leg against their English top-flight counterparts.

Former Hibs favourite John McGinn’s return to Easter Road as Villa captain is also an exciting sub-plot to the game and Owen insists the Leith side are looking forward to the battle.

He said: “The anticipation of the game has probably been bubbling around outside the club rather than in the club.

“We have been going from one place to another, travelling, playing, recovering, travelling, playing, recovering. You don’t really think about it until it’s your next game.

“We go in with an underdog mentality. I’ve always quite enjoyed that, to be honest with you.

“From where we are the lads are looking forward to it, the staff are looking forward to it.

“We will be well prepared and we are really pleased we managed to get through this one without extra time with the squad rotation being a big part of that. Everyone is looking forward to it.”

Asked specifically about Scotland international McGinn, Owen said: “Obviously ex-players’ names are going to be brought up but they have a fantastic squad of players so we’re fully aware of the challenge it brings.”

Hibs made hard work of overcoming Raith to reach the quarter-finals. Following a nondescript first half Elie Youan powered home a header from Joe Newell’s corner before Callum Smith levelled for the visitors.

But Dylan Vente scored the winner in the 69th minute after climbing off the bench.

The Dutchman, however, was forced off in stoppage time with a bloodied nose after being caught by a high boot from Liam Dick, which earned the Raith defender a red card.

Raith manager Ian Murray was pleased with how his team performed despite the result.

He said: “I was very happy, I thought we played really well at times in the game, particularly after the first 10 minutes.

“Hibs had all the ball and then we pretty much controlled the second half, I felt, in terms of our passing.

“I said to the players before the game, the result will take care of itself, we just want to come here and play well and show everybody how good we can be as individuals and as a team. I thought we did that.”