Katarina Johnson-Thompson clinches stunning World Championship gold

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Katarina Johnson-Thompson clinches stunning World Championship gold

By Press Association
Katarina Johnson-Thompson claimed gold in Budapest (Martin Rickett/PA)
Katarina Johnson-Thompson claimed gold in Budapest (Martin Rickett/PA)

Katarina Johnson-Thompson completed a stunning comeback to claim a glorious gold at the World Championships.

The 30-year-old won the fight reclaim her world heptathlon crown from 2019 on Sunday night in Budapest.

It represents a remarkable return to the top for Johnson-Thompson after a ruptured Achilles in 2020 and a calf injury at the Tokyo Olympics which forced her to quit after day one.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson poses with her gold medal
Katarina Johnson-Thompson poses with her gold medal (Martin Rickett/PA)

She beat favourite, the American Anna Hall, by just 20 points after a season’s best of 6740. The Netherlands’ Anouk Vetter claimed bronze.

It was a shock victory following Johnson-Thompson’s career-threatening Achilles injury.

She made it back in time for the Tokyo Olympics, only to suffer a calf injury in the 200m and pull out.

The defence of her Commonwealth title last year saw her return to the podium but a global medal puts her back among the world’s best ahead of next year’s Paris Olympics.

Defending champion Nafi Thiam may have been out with her own Achilles problem but Johnson-Thompson displayed the grit and courage to prove she can threaten the Belgian again in France.

She labelled the first day as one of the most gruelling she has experienced following a delayed start after a storm in Budapest.

But, following a slow start in the 100m hurdles and needing three attempts to clear 1.80m in the high jump, she settled.

A throw of 13.64m in the shot put and victory in her 200m heat in 23.48s left her 93 points adrift of leader Hall overnight.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson crosses the line in second to win gold
Katarina Johnson-Thompson crosses the line in second to win gold (Martin Rickett/PA)

She surged into the lead on Sunday morning when a leap of 6.54m in the long jump put her 19 points ahead of Hall.

She then launched a personal best of 46.14m in the javelin as Hall dropped to third and gave Johnson-Thompson a 26-point advantage over Vetter.

Ultimately, it came down to the final 800m on Sunday evening at the National Athletics Centre, with Johnson-Thompson smashing her personal best to clock two minutes 05.63 seconds and finishing just behind Hall in the last heat.

Earlier, Dina Asher-Smith and Daryll Neita opened their 100m challenge with minimum fuss.

Neita, in heat one, ran 11.03secs while Asher-Smith followed her in heat two to clock 11.04s.

Dina Asher-Smith eased through her heat
Dina Asher-Smith eased through her heat (Martin Rickett/PA)

Defending champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce ran 11.01s with the USA’s Sha’Carri Richardson qualifying fastest in 10.92s.

Laura Muir reached Tuesday’s 1500m final along with Melissa Courtney-Bryant and Katie Snowden before Josh Kerr and Neil Gourley also progressed to the men’s final on Wednesday.

Britain’s Matt Hudson-Smith, who won bronze last year, reached the 400m semi-finals after coming second in his heat behind 2016 Olympic champion Wayde van Niekerk.

Victoria Ohuruogu and Ama Pipi also reached the women’s 400m semi final.

Hudson-Smith said: “I just wanted the qualifier and to get through to the semis as comfortably as possible so I have got the job done. There is so much left in the tank but I know I am going to have to fight.”