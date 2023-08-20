Zharnel Hughes joins British 100m medallists after taking bronze in Budapest

Zharnel Hughes has become the first British man to win an individual 100m sprint medal at the worlds in 20 years after taking bronze following a photo finish in Budapest.

Here, the PA news agency looks at Great Britain’s previous male sprint medal winners at the World Championships.

Linford Christie, bronze, 1987

The future Olympic champion claimed 100m bronze at the World Championships in Rome.

He ran 10.14 seconds as Carl Lewis eventually took the gold two years later after winner Ben Johnson of Canada was disqualified for steroid use.

Yet Christie was unable to make the podium four years later, coming fourth in Tokyo.

Linford Christie, gold, 1993

Christie won the 1993 title in Germany (John Giles/PA)

Christie became world champion a year after his Olympic triumph in Barcelona.

He beat the USA’s Andre Cason into silver in Stuttgart and set a new British record of 9.87 seconds in the process.

It was a record which stood for 30 years until Hughes broke it by running 9.83 seconds in New York in June.

Dwain Chambers, 1999

Chambers won bronze in Seville (Neil Munns/PA)

At just 21 Chambers, at the time, became the youngest world championship 100m medallist.

Maurice Greene won in 9.80 seconds as Chambers came through to take bronze in a personal best of 9.97 seconds.

Four years later he received a two-year ban after testing positive for THG, a banned performance-enhancing drug.

Darren Campbell, 2003

Campbell celebrates his bronze in Paris (David Giles/PA)

Campbell, until recently GB relay coach, had already won 200m Olympic silver the year before arriving in Paris.

Kim Collins took the title in 10.08 seconds with Campbell just 0.01 seconds behind.

Yet there was disappointment for Campbell in the 200m as he finished fourth.