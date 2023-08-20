Celtic nowhere near the level needed to win cup clash – Brendan Rodgers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Celtic nowhere near the level needed to win cup clash – Brendan Rodgers

By Press Association
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers suffered a Viaplay Cup shock (Steve Welsh/PA)
Brendan Rodgers admitted his Celtic side lacked quality in their shock 1-0 Viaplay Cup defeat to Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.

Marley Watkins converted a Danny Armstrong pass in the 59th minute of a pulsating last-16 tie to send Derek McInnes’ side into the quarter-finals where they will host Hearts.

It was a first defeat for Rodgers in cup competitions in Scotland in 25 games and put the holders out.

The Celtic boss said: “We are very disappointed and it was certainly nowhere near the level that we need to be at to win the game.

“Kilmarnock showed their resilience and took their chance when it came.

“We were a bit more progressive when Kilmarnock got the goal and we started to be a threat.

“I thought Yang (Hyun-jun) coming into the game looked very well and he gave us that ability to take people on in a one-v-one but other than that we lacked quality in the game and it’s so disappointing.

“We were just not at the level in terms of performance.

“It is a tough place to come, of course, but we need to show more and we need to have a greater physicality in the game and then when you have won that battle you need to play with more quality and we didn’t play with that.”

Rodgers won seven out of seven trophies in his first spell as Celtic boss and insisted the defeat put that achievement into context.

He said: “I think when I came in here before and won trebles people think that’s just what you come in and do.

“It’s a very difficult thing to do and you see with this defeat that magnifies the achievement from before.

“It is a new cycle and I want to win every game as the Celtic manager and this is bitterly disappointing.”

Killie completed a remarkable early-season Old Firm double, having beaten Rangers 1-0 on the opening day of the cinch Premiership before a goalless draw against Hearts at Tynecastle.

McInnes was pleased with “such a strong start” to the season.

“I said to the players it looked an ominous start and one that would really test us,” McInnes said.

“But thankfully we have come through the three tests – Rangers, Hearts away, Celtic – with three clean sheets.

“That is testament to the work from the players. The thing that pleases me most at this early stage – because no team can be at their best at this moment – this was always the type of performance and type of team that I was looking for.

“Trying to get that identity and it feels like my team, this time around.

“Winning the league and getting to the Premiership was the first port of call, and we did it.

“Staying in the league last season was the objective and we did it, just. But this season the demand shifted and it was the first chance to put my squad together.

“We have signed a lot of players who weren’t playing at their last club.

“We are littered with those players and we want them to come here and see this is a good step for them, a good platform.

“And while they are here do something, try and create something special.

“Come up with big occasions and try and go as far as we can in the cup, and be a cup-winning team. It helps the optimism that is clearly about the place at the minute. But it is only a start.”