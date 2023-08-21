Novak Djokovic defeats Carlos Alacaraz in one of his ‘toughest ever matches’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Novak Djokovic defeats Carlos Alacaraz in one of his ‘toughest ever matches’

By Press Association
Novak Djokovic kisses the Rookwood Cup as he poses for photos after defeating Carlos Alcaraz during the final of the Western & Southern Open (Aaron Doster, AP)
Novak Djokovic kisses the Rookwood Cup as he poses for photos after defeating Carlos Alcaraz during the final of the Western & Southern Open (Aaron Doster, AP)

Novak Djokovic won the Western and Southern Open for the third time in Cincinnati, beating Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz in a thriller with tiebreaks deciding the last two sets.

The top two players in the world went head to head in a rematch of last month’s Wimbledon final but this time Djokovic emerged with a 5-7 7-6 (7) 7-6 (4) victory.

Djokovic, 36, said on court the nearly four-hour match was one of the toughest matches he has played in.

He said: “Crazy. Honestly, I don’t know what else I can say.

“Tough to describe, (it’s) definitely one of the toughest matches I’ve ever played in my life, regardless what tournament, what category, what level, what player.

“From the beginning until the end we’ve both been through so much, so many ups and downs, highs and lows, incredible points, poor games, heat strokes, coming back.”

Alcaraz, 20, came from a break down to win a tense first set, with one backhand winner in the seventh game earning the applause of his opponent.

But Djokovic refused to go away, despite being down 4-2 in the second set and defending a championship point.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion came back to take the set in a thrilling tiebreak.

Cincinnati Tennis
Novak Djokovic rips his shirt as he celebrates after his win against Carlos Alcaraz (Aaron Doster, AP)

The last set went to the wire as Alcaraz came back from 5-3 down, saving multiple championship points to force the tiebreak.

But the relentless Djokovic dominated the tiebreak and sealed the victory on his fifth championship point of the match.

He fell to the floor after the final point and ripped open his shirt as he celebrated winning his 39th Masters title.

The tournament is a precursor to the US Open which begins on August 28, with Djokovic bidding for a 24th Grand Slam title.