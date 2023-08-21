The sporting weekend in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
Great Britain’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson poses with her gold medal after winning the Women’s Heptathlon on day two of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest (Martin Rickett/PA)
England’s dream of lifting a first World Cup was dashed at the final hurdle after Olga Carmona’s first-half strike proved enough to secure Spain a 1-0 victory in Sydney.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson won gold in the heptathlon at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, where British team-mate Zharnel Hughes took bronze in the 100 metres.

In the Premier League, Brighton top the early table on goal difference from champions Manchester City after thrashing Wolves, while Everton slumped to the bottom following a 4-0 loss at Aston Villa.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.

Lucy Bronze
England’s Lucy Bronze appears dejected at the end of the FIFA Women’s World Cup final, won by Spain in Sydney (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Mary Earps
England goalkeeper Mary Earps celebrates after saving a penalty from Spain’s Jennifer Hermoso (right) during the FIFA Women’s World Cup final in Sydney (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Katarina Johnson-Thompson
Katarina Johnson-Thompson competes in the long jump on her way to winning heptathlon gold in the World Athletics Championships in Budapest (Matthias Schrader/AP)
Zharnel Hughes
Great Britain’s Zharnel Hughes (third from right) takes bronze in the men’s 100m final on day two of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest (Martin Rickett/PA)
Lucas Digne
Aston Villa’s Lucas Digne is tackled by Everton’s Nathan Patterson during the Premier League match at Villa Park (David Davies/PA)
Luis Diaz
Liverpool’s Luis Diaz with the ball covering his face during the Premier League match against Bournemouth at Anfield (Peter Byrne/PA)
Anthony Watson
England’s Anthony Watson (left) is tackled during the Summer Nations Series match against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)
Francois Mostert
South Africa’s Francois Mostert wins a lineout during the Summer Nations Series match against Wales at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff (David Davies/PA)
Daniel Brown
Daniel Brown and Alexa Pano after winning the men’s and women’s events at the ISPS Handa World Invitational (Peter Morrison/PA)
Ferran Torres
Barcelona’s Ferran Torres celebrates his side’s second goal during their La Liga win over Cadiz (Joan Monfort/AP)
Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff celebrates winning match point against Karolina Muchova in the final of the Western & Southern Open in Ohio (Aaron Doster/AP)