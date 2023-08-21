On this day in 2015: Chris Tremlett calls time on his cricket career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

On this day in 2015: Chris Tremlett calls time on his cricket career

By Press Association
Chris Tremlett announced his retirement on this day in 2015 (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Chris Tremlett announced his retirement on this day in 2015 (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Ashes winner Chris Tremlett announced his retirement from cricket on this day in 2015.

The 6ft 7in Surrey pace bowler brought his career to an end at the age of 33 due to a back injury.

Fitness concerns had become familiar for a man whose powerful frame helped catapult him fleetingly to the pinnacle of the international game.

He played just 12 Test matches and made a total of 28 appearances for England in all formats, but walked away from cricket having bowled the decisive delivery in an Ashes victory Down Under.

The son of former Hampshire seamer Tim and the grandson of Maurice, who played for Somerset and England, Southampton-born Tremlett began his career with Hampshire.

Having worked his way through the England ranks, he made his one-day international debut against Bangladesh in 2005 and played in his first Test against India two summers later.

Injury interrupted his progress but a move to Surrey in county cricket paid off as he then forced his way into the 2010-11 Ashes squad.

Cricket – 2010 Ashes Series – Fifth Test Match – Australia v England – Day Five – Sydney Cricket Ground
Chris Tremlett took the decisive wicket of Michael Beer (Gareth Copley/PA)

Tremlett had to wait until the third Test in Perth to get his chance and went on to take 17 wickets – including the decisive scalp of Michael Beer in the fifth Test at Sydney as England secured a memorable series win.

A return of 15 wickets in three Tests against Sri Lanka cemented his place in England’s pace attack and after undergoing back surgery, he toured Australia again in 2013-14.

However, the physical demands took their toll on his body and he accepted specialist advice to hang up his boots.

Announcing his retirement, Tremlett, who took 459 wickets in a 15-year first-class career, said: “My body, and back in particular, can no longer withstand the vigour of performing at the level required to play professional cricket – and after taking specialist advice this latest injury means that I will not be able to carry on.”