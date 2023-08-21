The key tournament statistics at the Women’s World Cup

Spain won their first Women’s World Cup as England came up just short in Sunday’s final in Sydney.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the key tournament statistics.

Goals

Hinata Miyazawa won the Golden Boot (PA graphic)

Olga Carmona’s winner in the final was the 164th goal of the tournament, meaning an average of 2.56 in each of the 64 matches.

That is significantly lower than last summer’s European Championship, won by the Lionesses on home soil, when there was an average of just over three goals per game – 95 in 31.

While that was higher than the last men’s Euros – averaging 2.78 goals per game (142 in 51) – this summer has seen fewer goals than at the most recent men’s World Cups. The 2022 event in Qatar saw 172 goals in 64 games (2.69 per game), three more than in 2018 (169, 2.64 per game).

Spain led the way with 18, with Miyazawa helping Japan rack up an impressive 15 before being knocked out in the quarter-finals. Sweden scored 14 and England 13 with the Netherlands, France and Australia the other teams in double figures.

Japan’s Hinata Miyazawa won the Golden Boot with five, one ahead of Sweden defender Amanda Ilestedt, Germany’s Alexandra Popp, Jill Roord of the Netherlands and France striker Kadidiatou Diani.

Attendances

There were record attendances for a women’s game in both host nations.

Australia played in front of capacity crowds of 75,784 at Stadium Australia in Sydney for their opener against the Republic of Ireland, against Denmark in the last 16 and for their semi-final against England. The Lionesses’ quarter-final against Colombia and the final also matched that record.

In New Zealand, Auckland’s Eden Park hosted 43,217 fans for Spain and Sweden’s semi-final and their respective previous knockout matches against Switzerland and Japan. The 42,137 at the same venue for the opening game of the tournament, New Zealand’s win over Norway, was the country’s record for a home international involving either the men’s or women’s teams.

Almost two million fans came through the turnstiles in all for an average attendance of 30,911.

Landmarks

USA, Norway, Germany, Japan, 𝐒𝐩𝐚𝐢𝐧. ✍️@SEFutbolFem added themselves to the #FIFAWWC Champions list. 🏆 — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) August 21, 2023

The group stage witnessed the 1,000th goal at a Women’s World Cup as tournament debutants Zambia left their mark via Barbra Banda’s penalty against Costa Rica.

England completed a record run of scoring in 16 consecutive World Cup games with their 6-1 win over China, adding to all seven of their games at the 2019 tournament and six in 2015.

It was immediately ended by Nigeria in the last 16, but Sarina Wiegman’s side prevailed on penalties before going on to the final.

Casey Phair became the youngest player at a Women’s World Cup, as a substitute for South Korea against Colombia aged just 16 years and 26 days.

Spain are the fifth different winners of the tournament, following the United States (four times), Norway, Germany (twice) and Japan. England were also playing in their first final.

Penalties

England goalkeeper Mary Earps saves Jennifer Hermoso’s penalty in the final (Zac Goodwin/PA)

There were penalties awarded in each of the first seven games, before Denmark and China became the first teams to get through a game without one in Group D.

The pace slowed significantly after that frenetic start, with 20 spot-kicks the rest of the way for a total of 27 to the end of the third-place play-off.

Twenty of those have been scored, a 74.1 per cent success rate. Australia’s Steph Catley, China’s Wang Shuang and France’s Kadidiatou Diani each scored two penalties while Fridolina Rolfo, in the third-place play-off against Australia, became the third different Sweden player to net from the spot.