Everton condemn ‘vile’ racist abuse aimed at midfielder Amadou Onana

By Press Association
Everton midfielder Amadou Onana has been targeted by racist abuse on social media (David Davies/PA)
Everton have condemned “vile” racist abuse aimed at midfielder Amadou Onana on social media and vowed to track down the alleged perpetrator.

The Premier League club released a statement on Monday revealing the 22-year-old Senegal-born Belgium international had been targeted and reiterating its zero-tolerance stance on discrimination.

An investigation is under way with the Toffees ready to support police in any action they may take.

The statement read: “Everton Football Club strongly condemns any form of racist and discriminatory abuse towards our players.

“The club is aware of a racist post targeted at Amadou Onana. Such abuse is vile and will not and should not be tolerated.

“The club is conducting an investigation to identify the individual responsible and will also be supporting police with any investigation they conduct.

“We must all take a zero-tolerance stance by reporting such behaviour to social media platforms and the authorities. Racism has no place online, in our stadia or in our communities.”

Everton’s Amadou Onana (left) played the full 90 minutes in Sunday's 4-0 defeat at Aston Villa
Onana, a £34million signing from French club Lille last summer, played the full 90 minutes in Sunday’s 4-0 Premier League defeat at Aston Villa.

The defensive midfielder has been linked with a move to Manchester United in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, Sky Bet Championship Leeds revealed want-away striker Willy Gnonto had also been subjected to online abuse and confirmed that police were investigating.

A statement on the club’s official website said: “A racist comment made on social media towards Willy Gnonto has been brought to our attention. Leeds United condemn this action in the strongest possible way.

“An investigation is now under way and the police have been notified. Racism will not be tolerated at Leeds United.

“The club will support Willy and anyone else connected to our club who experiences racism or any form of discrimination.”

Italy international Gnonto, 19, has asked to leave the Elland Road club in the wake of last season’s relegation from the top flight and was linked with a move to Everton earlier this summer.