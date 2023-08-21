Who will win the frantic battle for the final two Super League play-off slots?

Catalans Dragons became the first club to secure their place in the Betfred Super League play-offs on Saturday after their win over Leigh.
With Wigan, St Helens and Leigh more or less secure in the top four, and Castleford and Wakefield embroiled in their own exclusive battle to beat the drop, the PA news agency takes a look at the increasingly-frantic battle for the final two play-off slots.
Warrington
Pld 22; Pts 22; GD +21
Remaining fixtures: Aug 26, Hull FC (A); Sep 2, Castleford (H); Sep 8, Salford (A); Sep 15, St Helens (H); Sep 22, Huddersfield (A).
Wire were unlucky to slip to a seventh-straight league loss on Sunday and the momentum is against them heading into the final weeks.
Key man: Matt Dufty
Prediction: 7th
Salford
22/22/-3
Remaining fixtures: Aug 25, Wakefield (H); Sep 1, Wigan (A); Sep 8, Warrington (H); Sep 15, Hull KR (A); Sep 22, Catalans (H).
Friday’s big win at Huddersfield raised hopes for Paul Rowley’s side but they face arguably the toughest run-in of the lot and are likely to come up short.
Key man: Marc Sneyd
Prediction: 8th
Hull KR
22/22/-23
Remaining fixtures: Aug 25, Leigh (H); Sep 1, Catalans (H); Sep 8, Huddersfield (A); Sep 15, Salford (H); Sep 22, Wakefield (A).
Willie Peters’ men are tough enough to rouse themselves from their Challenge Cup pain and take advantage of a favourable run-in to secure their top-six slot.
Key man: Elliot Minchella
Prediction: 5th
Leeds
22/20/+59
Remaining fixtures: Aug 27, Huddersfield (A); Sep 2, Hull FC (A); Sep 8, Wigan (H); Sep 16, Catalans (A); Sep 22, Castleford (H).
Despite a chaotic campaign, few would dare bet against the Rhinos summoning a customary late-season surge and their favourable points advantage could make all the difference.
Key man: Cameron Smith
Prediction: 6th
Hull FC
22/20/-81
Remaining fixtures: Aug 26, Warrington (H); Sep 2, Leeds (H); Sep 8, Castleford (A); Sep 16, Huddersfield (H); Sep 22, St Helens (A).
Tony Smith’s side are another to show signs of emerging from a forgettable campaign but even the best run-in of the lot is likely to leave them agonisingly short.
Key man: Jake Clifford
Prediction: 9th
Huddersfield
22/18/-80
Remaining fixtures: Aug 27, Leeds (H); Sep 1, Leigh (A); Sep 8, Hull KR (H); Sep 16, Hull FC (A); Sep 22, Warrington (H).
Ian Watson’s men are another to show signs of improvement but Friday’s loss at Salford effectively ended their hopes of muscling in on the post-season party.
Key man: Chris McQueen
Prediction: 10th