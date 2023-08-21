Chelsea wait to discover extent of Carney Chukwuemeka injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Chelsea wait to discover extent of Carney Chukwuemeka injury

By Press Association
Carney Chukwuemeka was injured at West Ham (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Carney Chukwuemeka was injured at West Ham (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Chelsea are waiting to discover the extent of the injury suffered by Carney Chukwuemeka at West Ham.

The 19-year-old scored his first goal for the Blues at the London Stadium to cancel out Nayef Aguerd’s early header.

But Chukwuemeka had to be helped from the field with a knee injury shortly before half-time.

“We need to assess him (on Monday),” said Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino.

“There will be an assessment with the doctor. We hope it’s not a big issue, but we need to wait.”

Further goals from Michail Antonio and Lucas Paqueta’s stoppage-time penalty condemned Chelsea to a 3-1 defeat, despite West Ham playing the last 25 minutes with 10 players following Aguerd’s red card.

The Blues had the chance to go 2-1 ahead before half-time but Enzo Fernandez’s spot-kick was saved by Alphonse Areola.

Alphonse Areola
Alphonse Areola  saved Enzo Fernandez’s penalty (John Walton/PA)

France international Areola insisted he was confident about saving the penalty despite his wretched record.

The 30-year-old is West Ham’s new first-choice this season having been promoted ahead of veteran Lukasz Fabianski, who has an excellent record of saving spot-kicks.

Areola, by contrast, had let in all four of the penalties he has faced for West Ham, as well as watching all 10 fly past him in a Carabao Cup shoot-out defeat by Blackburn last season.

He said: “I think we showed that we are strong defensively and can score after that.

“We tried to survive first and then with the red card, which was unlucky, we showed that we have the character and we are now experienced.

“I was quite confident on the penalty. I was ready and luckily for me and for the team I stopped it. I was happy and happy for the team, and I think it helped the team to push and keep our belief.”