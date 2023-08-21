Katarina Johnson-Thompson’s world title ‘just one step on comeback journey’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Katarina Johnson-Thompson’s world title ‘just one step on comeback journey’

By Press Association
Great Britain’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson reclaimed the world heptathlon title. (Martin Rickett/PA)
New world champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson must still up her game for Olympic glory, according to her coach Aston Moore.

The 30-year-old grabbed a stunning heptathlon gold at the World Championships to cap her comeback after an injury nightmare.

An Achilles tear in December 2020 threatened her career while a calf injury at the Tokyo Olympics forced her to withdraw after the first day.

Sunday’s win in Budapest saw her regain the title she first won in 2019 after beating favourite Anna Hall.

World Athletics Championships 2023 – Day Two – Budapest
Johnson-Thompson regained her heptathlon title (Martin Rickett/PA)

Johnson-Thompson admitted pre-championships it could be her last heptathlon before next year’s Paris Olympics and Moore believes the biggest challenge is to come.

“Nafi Thiam (Olympic champion) isn’t here and you know Anna Hall is going to come back probably better than she has been right now, so Kat has still got to step her game up,” he said.

“But the thing is this is just one of the steps on that journey of coming back. It’s good that the comeback partially has brought about a world champion but we still have a fair way to go yet. She’ll be one of the favourites but let’s see what happens.

“This is Kat’s moment back to, let’s say, the top, where she’s hunting for something. She’s not a spectator.

“Last year she was in a really bad place for her, where she was just looking at other people picking up medals. This time she was actually hunting for one of those places. That changes your psyche.

“It’s been a tough journey for her. I think a lot of people probably thought it wasn’t possible for her to come back. But you never know what’s possible until you’ve actually done it.

“And you might as well believe it’s possible until you don’t do it. She’s actually proved a lot of people wrong.”

Johnson-Thompson beat Hall by just 20 points after running a personal best of two minutes 5.63 seconds in the 800m to ensure the American did not snatch gold.

She also threw a personal best of 46.14m in the javelin and Moore believes Johnson-Thompson’s quiet confidence was key.

He said: “I was almost in tears. It’s just a fantastic performance. Especially the way it was done.

World Athletics Championships 2023 – Day Two – Budapest
Johnson-Thompson finished second in the 800m behind Hall (Martin Rickett/PA)

“An athlete has belief about themselves but you never know what you can bring out of yourself until you’ve actually done it.

“For a while she’s had 2:05 in her head, thinking ‘I can do this, I can do this’ – and Anna Hall brought it out of her. We’re so happy about that.

“We knew that the job was possible. We just quietly got on with it without any fuss. This is the fruits of those labours.

“I’m a believer in getting to that zen moment and literally do. Process, process, process. Follow the process and you’ll get what you want.”

And Johnson-Thompson credits Moore’s gruelling 800m sessions for preparing her for victory.

World Athletics Championships 2023 – Day Three – Budapest
Johnson-Thompson with her gold medal on Monday. (Martin Rickett/PA)

“I love running fast and then having a load of the rest. But your weaknesses are something that you need to work on,” she said, after officially receiving her medal from World Athletics president Seb Coe on Monday.

“It was just a lot of aerobic stuff where you have a short rest and go again, short rest, go again, and that’s still the case. We were ready for that battle.

“I didn’t think I could run that time but I hate the feeling of not being ready to fight.

“I’ve had about six hours sleep over the last two days. I went to bed instantly but then I woke up, like, within an hour and I was just like ‘OK, this is me all night’. I was just awake. Just trying to make sense of it all.”