Sha’Carri Richardson wins world 100m title with Dina Asher-Smith eighth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Sha’Carri Richardson wins world 100m title with Dina Asher-Smith eighth

By Press Association
Sha’Carri Richardson celebrates her win (Martin Rickett/PA)
Sha’Carri Richardson celebrates her win (Martin Rickett/PA)

Sha’Carri Richardson stormed to the world 100m title in Budapest as Dina Asher-Smith was left trailing.

The USA’s Richardson set a new World Championships record of 10.65 seconds to win ahead of Shericka Jackson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

Asher-Smith could only manage eighth after running a disappointing 11 seconds on Monday night.

Asher-Smith is sixth in the world, a place above team-mate Daryll Neita, struggled in a favourable semi-final and ran just 11.02s to come third.

Dina Asher-Smith, right, finished eighth in the women’s 100m final
Dina Asher-Smith, right, finished eighth in the women’s 100m final (Martin Rickett/PA)

She needed to rely on a fastest-loser spot, along with Richardson after the American finished third in her heat.

There was earlier disappointment for Neita as she failed to make it past her semi-final after running 11.03s.

“It’s sad. It was crazy to be honest with you. I don’t see what I did majorly wrong, I just feel like I wasn’t fast, I didn’t run fast enough,” she said.

“It’s a big surprise because I should be there. I came here to be in that final. The fact that I am not is super disappointing and it honestly feels like a repeat of last year in Eugene.

“That was at least a faster run. The thing keeping me on my feet right now is the fact is I have the 200m to come back. It is keeping me going. It fuels a lot.”

A tearful Holly Bradshaw failed to reach the pole vault final after only clearing 4.35m following illness at Great Britain’s holding camp last week, although Molly Caudery qualified after passing 4.65m.

The 31-year-old, who crashed out of the event at last year’s worlds when her pole snapped in the warm up, failed at 4.50m before two unsuccessful attempts at 4.60m.

She said: “My mental health is really suffering from doing this sport right now. I am not near my family, I’ve still got four competitions but I wanted to try and get the Olympics qualification.

“I don’t really know how I feel right now. At the moment, I don’t want to compete or think about the pole vault or do anything.

“I’m really gutted and heartbroken. I felt really good coming into this. I had some good sessions out in Slovakia but I picked some stomach bug on Thursday and was basically being sick the whole night.

Holly Bradshaw struggled in Budapest after suffering with a stomach bug
Holly Bradshaw struggled in Budapest after suffering with a stomach bug (Martin Rickett/PA)

“That’s quite unusual for me. I have not really been able to eat much since. I have not trained because I have been trying to conserve my energy and I felt awful.”

Jessie Knight won her 400m hurdles heat in 54.27 seconds to reach Tuesday’s final at the National Athletics Centre.

She said: “It is probably the best mentally and physically that I have ever been coming into any Championships.

“I am starting to feel quite at home in this environment now. I had previously felt like a bit of a newbie in the major championships but I am settling in nicely now.”