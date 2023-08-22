Promising defender Lewis Hall joins Newcastle on season-long loan from Chelsea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Promising defender Lewis Hall joins Newcastle on season-long loan from Chelsea

By Press Association
Lewis Hall has joined Newcastle on a season-long loan with the option of a permanent deal (Martin Rickett/PA)
Lewis Hall has joined Newcastle on a season-long loan from Chelsea with an obligation to buy depending on performance-related criteria.

The clubs have been in negotiations over a move for the 18-year-old academy graduate since last week, with Eddie Howe’s side having come in with an initial offer of £28million.

The PA news agency understands that should Newcastle choose to make the deal permanent in a year’s time, the deal will include an additional £7m in possible add-ons plus a sell-on fee owed to Chelsea should he later depart.

Hall agreed a new six-year contract to stay at Stamford Bridge earlier in August but Newcastle’s interest has persuaded the Blues to part company with a player who made 11 first-team appearances last season, including nine in the Premier League.

In a difficult season for the club, the teenager’s integration into the senior set-up was one of a few bright spots, with one of his most impressive performances coming against his new side in a 1-1 draw on the last day of the season.

His first start had come in a 1-0 defeat at St James’ Park in November, playing 73 minutes before being substituted, and after impressing interim boss Frank Lampard he went on to start in each of Chelsea’s final four games of the season.

Eddie Howe
Eddie Howe has seen five new faces come through the door at Newcastle (Nick Potts/PA)

He first joined the club aged eight and progressed through the academy set-up before making his first-team debut under former manager Thomas Tuchel in a 5-1 win against Chesterfield in the FA Cup third round in January 2022 aged just 17, making him the youngest player to appear for the club in the competition.

During Chelsea’s injury crisis that struck immediately following last year’s World Cup he was pressed into action as an emergency midfielder, enduring a difficult game as the team were dumped out of the FA Cup 4-0 by Manchester City in January.

He becomes Newcastle’s fifth singing of the season as they prepare to make their first appearance in the Champions League since 2003.