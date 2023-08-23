Football rumours: Arsenal put £50million fee on Folarin Balogun as rival circles

What the papers say

With deadline day on the horizon, Chelsea have looked towards Arsenal young gun Folarin Balogun to bolster their forwards, the Evening Standard reports. The 22-year-old is being considered by Chelsea but Arsenal will not let him go cheaply, slapping a £50million transfer fee on the striker who will be off contract in June 2025. He scored 21 goals in 37 matches while on loan at French side Reims.

The Mirror says Arsenal have told Saudi Pro League teams and Real Madrid that defender Gabriel is not for sale.

Callum Hudson-Odoi will not be heading to Everton (Adam Davy/PA)

Everton have pulled out of the race for Callum Hudson-Odoi, the Liverpool Echo says, but are still interested in Southampton striker Che Adams.

Manchester United and Chelsea are both interested in signing 16-year-old Croatian striker Dino Klapija from Croatian club Kustosija.

Arsenal linked with transfer for Premier League star dubbed 'next Ryan Giggs'https://t.co/FYNHT4qIbF pic.twitter.com/9xfUTNFj4C — Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) August 22, 2023

Bologna have approached Nottingham Forest for Remo Freuler — talks are taking place on clubs side 🔴🇨🇭 @SkySport #NFFC No chance for Riccardo Orsolini to join Fulham despite links, he’s signing new deal this week. pic.twitter.com/2sSCiU4qIo — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 22, 2023

Andre: ESPN reports that Brazilian Serie A team Fluminense have rejected Liverpool’s £25million bid for the 22-year-old midfielder who want to keep him for the remainder of the season.

West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta has interest from Manchester City (Nick Potts/PA)

Lucas Paqueta: Despite his ongoing Football Association investigation, Sky Sports says Manchester City could reignite their £80million bid for the West Ham midfielder in January after the investigation into alleged betting breaches are concluded.