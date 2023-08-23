Brian Harman takes on different kind of pitch – Wednesday’s sporting social By Press Association August 23 2023, 6.00pm Share Brian Harman takes on different kind of pitch – Wednesday’s sporting social Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6076534/brian-harman-takes-on-different-kind-of-pitch-wednesdays-sporting-social/ Copy Link Brian Harman took on a different kind of pitch (Richard Sellers/PA) Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 23. Football Burnley continued to be the kings of the signing announcement. He's Kenough 💖 pic.twitter.com/o4HEoYwHw5— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) August 22, 2023 The FA remembered a magical Glen Johnson moment on his birthday. If you're only going to score one international goal, make it like this… 🤯Happy birthday, @glen_johnson! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/IABHeaUQGt— England (@England) August 23, 2023 Cricket Kevin Pietersen was predicting a late change to England’s World Cup squad after Harry Brook’s stunning Hundred ton. My view – Harry Brook will play in England’s first game at the CWC!— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) August 23, 2023 Golf Open champion Brian Harman swapped sports in an American sporting tradition. The Champion Golfer of the Year brought the heat 🔥@HarmanBrian threw out the first pitch at tonight's Atlanta Braves game.@Braves | @MLB pic.twitter.com/GfFF1F1WT9— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 22, 2023 Tommy Fleetwood was also in attendance ahead of the Tour Championship. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Tommy Fleetwood (@officialtommyfleetwood) Snooker After initially losing his cue in transit, things didn’t get much better for Neil Robertson. He lost his match 5-3. Sometimes you just have to laugh. My taxi driver taking me to the football stadium last night instead of the arena where I was playing! He couldn’t speak English so I had call the tournament office to tell him in German where to go. He still didn’t understand so I had to get maps…— Neil Robertson (@nr147) August 23, 2023