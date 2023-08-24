On this day in 2016: Robbie Keane announces his Republic of Ireland retirement

Republic of Ireland captain Robbie Keane announced his retirement from international football, on this day in 2016.

The striker revealed his decision to don the green jersey for a final time ahead of a friendly against Oman taking place the following week.

In a statement, the-then 36-year-old said: “I had always hoped this day would never come and I will miss putting on the Ireland jersey and walking out to a sea of green.

It's his first birthday since his Ireland retirement so let's look back at the final 🇮🇪 goal from the one and only, Robbie Keane! #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/5l1MXmvtlw — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) July 8, 2017

“But I am looking forward to the game against Oman and putting on the jersey and singing the national anthem one last time in front of the home crowd at the Aviva.

“It will be an emotional night for me, but I will savour each and every last moment.

“While this is the end of my international career, I hope to continue to play for some years yet. I love my time playing with LA Galaxy and intend to focus my energies on continuing my club football for a few more seasons.”

Keane played his final international game in 2016 (Brian Lawless/PA)

Keane made his 146th and final international appearance, where he scored a volley as Ireland beat Oman 4-0.

His goal brought to an end an 18-year career with his country and took him level with German great Gerd Muller on 68 international goals.

Having played for clubs including Tottenham, Liverpool and LA Galaxy, Keane then retired from football in 2018.