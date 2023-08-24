5 talking points ahead of the US Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 talking points ahead of the US Open

By Press Association
Novak Djokovic, right, beat Carlos Alcaraz in Cincinnati (Aaron Doster/AP)
The US Open, the final grand slam of the year, begins on Monday.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the talking points ahead of Flushing Meadows.

Return of the Djok

Novak Djokovic is back in New York having missed last year’s event because of his Covid vaccination status. Ominously, the three-time winner won his first tournament on American soil since 2021 in Cincinnati last week against defending US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz. Djokovic will be bidding for a 24th grand slam title to move level with Margaret Court’s record haul.

Three is the magic number

Wimbledon 2023 Package
Elena Rybakina won Wimbledon last year (Steven Paston/PA)

Picking a women’s grand slam singles title winner in recent years has been akin to sticking a pin in a list of runners at the Grand National. But a ‘big three’ of sorts has emerged in the shape of world number one Iga Swiatek, Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka and last year’s Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina. The trio have shown the type of consistency missing from the women’s game since Serena Williams ruled the roost.

The sport that never sleeps

Andy Murray branded late-night tennis a “farce” after his second-round match against Thanasi Kokkinakis at this year’s Australian Open did not begin until after 10pm and finished at 4.05am. Some players also complained about the late finishes at the French Open, while at Flushing Meadows last year Alcaraz completed a five-set win over Jannik Sinner at 2.50am, the latest ever finish at the event. Yet the USTA is sticking with a start time of 7pm for its night sessions despite calls to commence earlier.

The American dream?

Laver Cup 2022 – Day Three – O2 Arena
Frances Tiafoe is in the top 10 (John Walton/PA)

The United States have two male players in the top 10 for the first time since 2012, when Mardy Fish and John Isner were ranked nine and 10. Frances Tiafoe’s elevation into 10th placed him two spots behind Taylor Fritz. New York might not get its first home men’s singles champion since Andy Roddick in 2003, but a decent run for either will get the pulses racing on Arthur Ashe.

British hopes not so high

Toronto Tennis
Andy Murray missed the warm-up event in Cincinnati (Chris Young/AP)

Murray was forced to withdraw from Cincinnati with an abdominal strain, Cameron Norrie has lost four consecutive matches since Wimbledon, Dan Evans – a Washington title aside – has endured a torrid run of defeats and Jack Draper has been injured all summer. Katie Boulter and Jodie Burrage complete a British contingent which is not exactly brimming with optimism.