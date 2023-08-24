England wing Anthony Watson ruled out of World Cup with calf injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

England wing Anthony Watson ruled out of World Cup with calf injury

By Press Association
Anthony Watson will miss the World Cup (Ben Whitley/PA)
Anthony Watson will miss the World Cup (Ben Whitley/PA)

England’s troubled build-up to the World Cup continued with the news that Anthony Watson will miss the entire tournament because of a calf problem.

In the week Owen Farrell and Billy Vunipola were issued with bans that rule them out of the critical opener against Argentina, Steve Borthwick has now lost a first choice wing.

Watson sustained the damage in Saturday’s 29-10 rout by Ireland and has been replaced in the 33-man World Cup squad by Jonny May, who starts Saturday’s clash with Fiji.

It is a savage blow for the Lions threequarter who had previously battled back from long-term knee and Achilles injuries and was poised to start the Pumas showdown on September 9.

“In the game against Ireland, Anthony Watson suffered an injury to his calf which means he can’t play for a number of weeks,” Borthwick said.

“As such he will not be part of the 33 that travels to France next week. We’re all really disappointed for him.”

Watson follows ankle injury-victim Jack van Poortvliet in being forced to withdraw from the original squad named by Borthwick.

Elliot Daly, left, will miss the Fiji clash
Elliot Daly, left, will miss the Fiji clash (Brian Lawless/PA)

A grim picture is developing in the back three with Borthwick revealing that Elliot Daly and Henry Arundell have been ruled out of the World Cup send-off against Fiji at Twickenham.

Daly suffered a knee issue against Ireland but England are confident he will recover in time to face Argentina while Arundell has been struck down by a “freak back spasm”.

Borthwick was able to deliver a positive update on Tom Curry after confirming that he will return to full training imminently having missed all four warm-up Tests because of an ankle injury.