Carlos Alcaraz stands in the way of British hopes of success at US Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Carlos Alcaraz stands in the way of British hopes of success at US Open

By Press Association
Carlos Alcaraz could be the scourge of British players in New York (Steven Paston/PA)
Carlos Alcaraz could be the scourge of British players in New York (Steven Paston/PA)

Defending champion and world number one Carlos Alcaraz stands in the way of British success at the US Open, which starts in New York next week.

Three of the four British men who have qualified automatically have been drawn in the same quarter as the Spaniard, who also claimed his first Wimbledon title over Novak Djokovic in July.

Alcaraz, who starts against Germany’s Dominik Koepfer, is seeded to face Dan Evans in round two and Cameron Norrie in round three.

Meanwhile he could also face Andy Murray in the last eight if Murray, the 2012 champion, battles through a tough draw that could include Grigor Dimitrov in round two and sixth seed Jannik Sinner in round four.

Jack Draper, the only British player not drawn in the same quarter as the irrepressible Spaniard, starts against Romania’s Radu Albot.

The draw also raises the prospect of Alcaraz renewing his quarter-final rivalry with Sinner, one year on from their epic last eight clash that lasted more than five hours and ended shortly before 3am.

Tennis – 2011 US Open – Day Thirteen – Flushing Meadows
Andy Murray faces a tough task to repeat his 2012 US Open triumph (Mehdi Taamallah/PA)

Reigning women’s champion Iga Swiatek starts against Sweden’s Rebecca Peterson and could face a quarter-final meeting with sixth seed Coco Gauff.

Gauff – who is likely to have to negotiate surging 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva in round two – beat Switek for the first time in eight attempts in Cincinnati last week.

Caroline Wozniacki will face a qualifier as she makes her return after a three-year retirement and could meet former Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in round two.

US Open File Photos
Katie Boulter is relishing her chance to build on her Wimbledon success (Victoria Jones/PA)

British number one Katie Boulter starts against Diane Parry of France, and could meet another French player, seventh seed Caroline Garcia, in round two.

Boulter lost in the first round of her only previous main draw appearance in 2021, but is enjoying a fine season including a run to the third round of Wimbledon.

Jodie Burrage will make her US Open draw debut against Anna Blinkova, with a second round meeting with second seed Aryna Sabalenka the likely prize.