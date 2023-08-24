Brave Matt Hudson-Smith struggles to hide frustration despite silver in Budapest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brave Matt Hudson-Smith struggles to hide frustration despite silver in Budapest

By Press Association
Matthew Hudson-Smith came agonisingly close to 400 metres gold. (Martin Rickett/PA)
Matt Hudson-Smith revealed his injury battle after a brave 400 metres silver – but insisted the world title slipped through his fingers.

Just as gold seemed to be his at the World Championships in Budapest, the 28-year-old was caught by Antonio Watson with just metres left.

Hudson-Smith, who ran 44.31 seconds, was leading down the final straight but Jamaica’s Watson began to make ground with 50m remaining and snatched the lead with around 10m left.

The Briton, who had been battling Achilles tendonitis since May which threatened his hopes of competing in Hungary, struggled to hide his frustration.

“I came here looking for gold,” said the double European champion. “You are never satisfied, you’re always going to want more. Even when you look back and go: ‘what if?’ I’m grateful but I know there’s more.

“It’s been a topsy-turvy year. I’ve had Achilles tendonitis really badly so that’s why I’ve been pulling up, that’s why I’ve been in a wheelchair in London (Diamond League). Sometimes I can’t walk, sometimes I can.

World Athletics Championships 2023 – Day Six – Budapest
Matt-Hudson Smith, right, was pipped to gold (Martin Rickett/PA)

“My Achilles has been mashed up bad. This has been like a mental battle. I came for the gold, tired up (in the) last 30 (metres) but under the circumstances I can’t complain.

“It was do or die. I tried to find a gear but that’s what happens when you don’t really have races. I found an extra gear in the semi-finals but it’s not there yet. I’m going to finish off the season, aim to get 43 (seconds), finish off strong.”

Last year, immediately after winning world bronze in Eugene, the Wolverhampton runner revealed he struggled with his mental health to the point where he tried to take his own life.

A little more than 13 months on and Hudson-Smith can call himself one of the world’s best, ahead of next year’s Olympics in Paris.

He had set a new personal best of 44.26 seconds in the semi-final, breaking a 36-year-old European record in the process.

“Next year, we’ve got big plans. I’ve just got to stay healthy,” said Hudson-Smith.

“That’s the moral of my story in my career, to stay healthy but we’re getting there. It’s just building consistency. Once I’m there, it will be 43s and golds.”

He added to the British medals after golds for Katarina Johnson-Thompson and Josh Kerr in the heptathlon and 1500m and Zharnel Hughes’ 100m bronze.

Earlier on Thursday, Ben Pattison reached the 800m final but Max Burgin and Daniel Rowden failed to progress while Jamaica’s Danielle Williams claimed the women’s 100m hurdles title with the Netherlands’ Femke Bol winning the women’s 400m hurdles.