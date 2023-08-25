On this day in 2019: Ben Stokes seals an Ashes win for the ages

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
On this day in 2019: Ben Stokes seals an Ashes win for the ages

By Press Association
England’s Ben Stokes celebrates winning the third Ashes Test match at Headingley in 2019 (Mike Egerton/PA)
England’s Ben Stokes celebrates winning the third Ashes Test match at Headingley in 2019 (Mike Egerton/PA)

Ben Stokes wrote himself into the history books with one of the all-time great Test innings on this day in 2019.

The all-rounder struck an incredible 135 not out to lead England to a thrilling win over Australia in the third Ashes Test at Headingley, the home side completing a record run chase of 362 for nine.

Australia looked to be on the verge of retaining the urn after reducing the hosts to 286 for nine, but an unforgettable last-wicket union between Stokes and Jack Leach – who contributed one in an unbroken 76-run partnership – turned the tide.

England’s Jack Leach, left, and Ben Stokes celebrate victory at Headingley in 2019
England’s Jack Leach, left, and Ben Stokes celebrate victory at Headingley in 2019 (Tim Goode/PA)

It came barely a month after another memorable Stokes innings helped England to World Cup glory at Lord’s and will go down in the annals of time.

Stokes hit eight sixes and 11 fours as he single-handedly hauled his side over the finish line when defeat had previously looked a certainty, with England having been bowled out for 67 in their first innings.

“I’m obviously over the moon that we’ve managed to stay in the series. We knew if we lost this game then the Ashes were gone,” Stokes said.

“When a number 11 comes out needing 70 to win, I knew what I had to do in terms of the game situation. The only time I started to get a little bit nervous or panicking was when we got into single figures.

“To be sat here, especially after getting bowled out for 67, to still be in with a chance of getting the urn back is an amazing feeling.”

In the end, Stokes’ innings did not count for much in the series as defeat at Old Trafford in the following game meant Australia retained the Ashes, with the series eventually drawn 2-2.

But Stokes won huge acclaim for his performance, winning the BBC Sports Personality of the Year four months later and cementing himself into Ashes folklore.